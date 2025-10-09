'I had to pay £1,500 when my son split his head open on holiday - and insurance didn't cover it'

A mum was forced her to cough up £1,500 when her son split his head open backflipping into a pool on holiday - as the hospital didn't accept her Asda insurance.

A mum was forced her to cough up £1,500 when her son split his head open backflipping into a pool on holiday - as the hospital didn't accept her Asda insurance.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhiannon Dunn had jetted off to Antalya in Turkey on September 1 with her son Carlson Turner as a birthday present for the seven-year-old. But sadly, on their first day of the trip, Carlson backflipped into the pool and hit his head causing it to split open and bleed.

Shocking photos show a 1.5cm gash on the back of Carlson's scalp where he injured himself in the pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After realising how deep the wound was, the 32-year-old says hotel staff told her to take her son to Konakli Medical Center in Antalya, Turkey, for treatment.

A mum was forced her to cough up £1,500 when her son split his head open backflipping into a pool on holiday - as the hospital didn't accept her Asda insurance.

When they arrived, Carlson had four stitches put in his head under local anaesthetics and an X-ray on his skull to make sure there were no fractures.

But as the mum-of-four went to use her Asda travel insurance to claim against the medical expenses, the hospital refused to accept it. The full-time carer claims this is when her and her son were left in a box room until she paid the medical bills.

While Rhiannon waited for a friend to transfer her the money, she reached out to Asda, who she claims were just as shocked to hear about the insurance policy not being accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And despite Asda allegedly talking directly to the hospital, the hospital would still not accept the insurance and Rhiannon had to fork out £1,532.27 to be discharged.

Before the trip, Rhiannon said she purchased £40 Superior Asda travel insurance for her and her son and says she has bought travel cover from this supermarket before.

Konakli Medical Center Hospital apologised that the mum felt 'distressed' but said treatment is prioritised and 'never delayed' over insurance matters.

The hospital confirmed that 'not all policies or insurers are accepted for direct cashless billing', and in those instances patients are expected to pay the bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhiannon is now speaking out about her experience to warn holiday goers to check their travel insurance is accepted at hospitals near to where they stay.

Rhiannon, from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, said: "I bought the holiday as a late birthday present for him as his birthday was at the end of August. It's annoying because you buy travel insurance for a reason.

"He told me he'd hit his head, [then I spotted the blood] and started panicking. His cut was so wide open and deep, he needed stitches and to go to hospital. The wound was very deep and black and because he's a red head it stood out.

"Everything was fine but then they shut us in a room and told us we had to pay the last bill. I told the hospital we had travel insurance from Asda. It was a premium travel insurance with unlimited access as I know kids can be clumsy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was more worried about my son. He was looking at me and he was scared and frightened. I was more upset as you buy travel insurance for a reason and they wouldn't accept it. In the end I had to borrow money from a friend. I don't know what would have happened if I didn't pay. Asda were shocked that they [the hospital] wouldn't accept it.

"Asda spoke to the Turkish hospital and the hospital still point blank refused to accept the travel insurance.

"We were [put] in an office box room until we paid up. Asda were very distressed with the hospital and said they tried everything they could. I was panicking and I was crying."

After coughing up the bill at the hospital, Rhiannon claims their holiday was 'ruined' as Carlson could not get his head wet or use the water slides at the hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also had to visit the doctor twice a day to get his dressings changed and on September 8th, Rhiannon had to pay £40 for a fit to fly letter so he could travel home.

She is now sharing their experience to stop others going through the same thing as she says the medical bills cost nearly the same as their £1,600 holiday.

Rhiannon said: "I just want to warn other parents to check your insurance and what hospitals it covers. The hospital said they don't work with Asda travel insurance but Asda said they hadn't been notified that they didn't work with them.

"It's affected me financially as you pay for holiday insurance for a reason and expect to pay the excess [if you need to claim], but I've never known to have to cough up the whole amount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to raise awareness to other families to make sure they do thorough checks and to make sure the local hospital near to where you are staying is covered through your insurance."

Since returning home, Rhiannon says the insurance company has accepted her claim but she is yet to receive anything.

However she claims many families would not be able to pay the upfront cost for treatment.

Rhiannon said: "They have accepted my claim but it is ongoing and I haven't received the money yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some families would not be able to afford what I had to pay [upfront], hence why travel insurance is bought for a reason. You pay for excess for a reason."

A spokesperson for Konakli Medical Center said: "Firstly, we take all patient feedback seriously, and we are sorry to hear that Ms Dunn felt distressed during her visit. We work with many travel insurance providers; however, not all policies or insurers are accepted for direct cashless billing, particularly when there is no prior agreement or contract in place.

"In such cases, patients are generally required to pay for treatment and seek reimbursement from their insurer. This is standard procedure at many private healthcare facilities internationally. Our medical centre always prioritises the urgent care and well-being of the patient. Treatment is never delayed due to insurance matters.

"Once the patient is stable and treatment is complete, administrative steps regarding payment or insurance are handled. No patient is ever held against their will at our facility. Payment is processed in a separate administrative area from the patient registration desk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Additionally, before any treatment is carried out, the full medical process and associated costs are clearly explained to the patient (or guardian), and informed consent is obtained prior to proceeding."

After being contacted by journalists, Asda said they were 'surprised and disappointed' that the hospital didn't accept the insurance details but said they had now processed Rhiannon's claim.

An Asda Travel Insurance spokesperson said: "We are disappointed that Ms. Dunn had this experience on her holiday, and we wish her son a speedy recovery. Ms. Dunn's insurance claim has now been accepted and paid in full. We were surprised and disappointed that the hospital did not accept her insurance details, which was the cause of this problem and, had the hospital followed normal process, the challenges experienced could have been avoided."