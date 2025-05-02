Ibiza 2025 season kicks off with a bang as Brits Flock to the White Isle

Ibiza's 2025 Summer season officially began this week.

Pacha’s grand opening weekend sets the tone for a record-breaking summer.

The 2025 Ibiza season has officially begun, and the British invasion is in full swing. Thousands of UK partygoers descended on the island this weekend to celebrate the opening of its legendary superclubs, marking the start of what’s set to be another record-breaking Summer.

At the heart of the action was Pacha Ibiza, one of the world’s most iconic venues, which launched its season with a star-studded Grand Opening Weekend. The festivities kicked off with Solomun on 25th April, followed by Purple Discreet and ANOTR on 26th and 27th April, setting the stage for a summer of non-stop dancefloor euphoria.

One in five visitors to Ibiza this summer is from the UK, with over 1 million Brits expected to hit the island. UK tourists accounted for 21.4% of Ibiza’s total tourism revenue in 2024, contributing to a staggering €4.3 billion in spending. The island’s opening parties are a key moment in the international dance music calendar, drawing serious party lovers from across the globe.

The 2025 Season Lineup

Pacha’s 2025 schedule is packed with heavyweight DJs and fresh talent, including Sonny Fodera, CamelPhat, Blond:ish with Abracadabra, Defected, Marco Carola’s Music On, Pure Pacha & Flower Power, and Solomun’s +1 Series

Beyond the beats, Ibiza is also targeting family tourism, with 25% of visitors now coming for longer stays and higher daily spending. The island’s president has confirmed a focus on sustainable growth, ensuring the party scene thrives while catering to a broader audience.

With the season now in full swing, Ibiza remains the ultimate destination for dance music lovers, especially the Brits who keep the party alive.