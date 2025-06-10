If you care about sustainability and affordability, Baltics should be your next travel destination

Vilnius, the European Green Capital of 2025

With climate change and over-tourism on the rise, people are increasingly seeking hidden gems where they can travel sustainably and affordably, myself included.

This year, I discovered that you can travel between the three Baltic capitals, Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn, with a single train ticket for just €32.

With Tallinn named the European Green Capital of 2023 and Vilnius the European Green Capital of 2025, visiting these cities is a no-brainer if you want to travel sustainably.

As someone who has visited these cities multiple times and can't wait to return, here's what you should remember before booking your train tickets.

The Baltic countries are known for their stunning architecture, rich folklore, beautiful green spaces, and affordability, yet they aren't overcrowded tourist destinations. It makes exploring the three cities a more enjoyable experience, free from the hustle and bustle of more popular spots.

All three Baltic sisters are very walkable, so you'll easily get your steps in while visiting. If you get tired, each city offers excellent public transport, with buses costing between €1.20 and €2 for an hour.

During your visit, be sure to explore the old towns of each capital, all of which are UNESCO World Heritage sites.

You can stay in Green Key or EcoLabel-certified hotels, which these cities have plenty of, helping you feel good about your eco-friendly choices.

Many local restaurants promote sustainable dining and offer a great variety of traditional cuisine, from cold pink soups to blood sausages.

Over 60% of Vilnius is green, with around 2,000 parks and nature sites. So, you'll never be short of places to relax outdoors. Just in case, bring an umbrella since Lithuanians call their country Lietuva, meaning "the land of rain."

Riga, the second most pedestrian-friendly city in the world and the largest capital of the Baltic States sits right next to the Baltic Sea, so don't forget to add a beach day to your itinerary.

Tallinn is one of the best-preserved medieval cities in Europe and offers free public transport for residents. The city also plans to transition to a fully electric public transport system by 2035.

If you have extra time in Tallinn, consider taking a ferry to Finland's capital, Helsinki, a quick two-hour trip costing around £25 for a return ticket. Something I am definitely doing during my next visit!

If you do find yourself considering booking those tickets to visit the Baltics, do it. Affordable, full of green spaces, charming architecture and sustainable practices, these countries will make you think, "How have I never visited them before?".