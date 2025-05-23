I'm a flight attendant- here's my top tips for travelling this wedding season

"Destination weddings are continuing to grow in popularity" explains Kim Deller, Concierge Executive at The Wedding Travel Company

Your wedding is one of the most important days of your life, that’s why The Wedding Travel Company has partnered with a former BA flight attendant to give their top tips on travelling for your destination wedding this summer.

“Destination weddings are continuing to grow in popularity, with more and more people looking to escape the UK for weddings abroad in areas such as Greece, Italy, Spain and Cyprus. Though planning your wedding can sometimes be demanding, you should be able to enjoy the lead up, feeling as stress-free as possible”, explains Kim Deller, Concierge Executive at The Wedding Travel Company. “That’s why we have partnered with a flight attendant to understand exactly what steps to take to make your journey to your wedding destination as smooth as possible. Including everything from packing your suitcase and the importance of travel insurance, to tips on getting a free upgrade.”

“Don’t keep important items in hold luggage”, warns travel expert

Partnering with The Wedding Travel Company, Jane Hawkes, a former British Airways stewardess and travel expert, explains:

The Wedding Travel Company explain just how to get an upgrade when travelling abroad for your wedding.

“If you are travelling for your wedding, try not to put anything valuable in the hold, that includes anything you cannot do without on the day of the wedding.

“Wedding dresses and suits can usually be taken on board, preferably in a garment bag, as part of your permitted baggage allowance. However, always check with individual airlines for their specific policies before you travel.”

Protect yourself, forgetting this one thing could ‘spoil your big day’

“One of the biggest mistakes you can make when travelling abroad for your wedding is not taking out fully comprehensive travel insurance. A wedding is one of the most important events in your life, so take every precaution to ensure you have the best trip and that there is as little chance as possible of anything spoiling it.”

What perks can brides and grooms-to-be look out for on their flight?

Jane continues, “When travelling for your big day, you should always mention the special occasion. It may feel like overkill, but mention it as many times as possible, firstly when you make the original booking and then when you check in, ask for it to be recorded on the passenger notes. You should also mention it to the crew when you board in case there are last-minute changes and upgrades become available.

“If there are no upgrades available, it’s still worth mentioning any special occasions to the crew, as you could be offered a glass of bubbles instead. A nice little treat to start your wedding celebrations.”

Travel at this time of day to avoid delays

Hawkes explains, “To avoid flight disruption ruining your wedding plans, you should try to get a flight first thing in the morning. This means that even if your flight is delayed, you won’t get caught up in any knock-on cancellations or excessive delays to your trip.”

This common mistake can lead to flights being diverted, warns flight attendant

Even before the wedding day itself, many brides and grooms-to-be choose to spend their hen and stag dos abroad. But be prepared, these mistakes when travelling could ruin your celebrations.

Jane adds, “The biggest mistake people can make when travelling abroad for hen and stag parties is drinking too much before boarding. People often get overexcited and forget it’s an airport, not a nightclub. It is an offence to be inebriated on an aircraft, and you can be taken off the plane for it.

“Drunk, rude or aggressive passengers can be disruptive and distressing for both the crew and fellow passengers. This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and can pose a risk to aircraft safety. Any passengers exhibiting this behaviour can lead to planes being diverted, and if this happens because of your behaviour, you are at risk of being charged for the costs incurred.”

Kim Deller, Concierge Executive at The Wedding Travel Company, summarises, “We want everyone to enjoy their destination wedding as much as possible, and by following these tips and advice, you should be able to do just that.”