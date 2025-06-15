I’m a former BA stewardess, one thing causes more rows on flights than anything else but here’s how to avoid a flare up

Lady Janet

It's a debate that divides travellers, and causes many a row in mid-air.

According to a former British Airways steward, rows over whether you should recline your seat is the most common cause of in-flight flashpoints.

But Jane Hawkes, who now works as a leading consumer and travel expert, says the turbulence can be easily diverted by following a few ground rules.

She said: “The etiquette around reclining seats on aircraft is very divisive and causes more rows than anything else. As a stewardess I was forever trying to calm down passengers bickering about it.

“The fact is it is OK to recline. But there are guidelines and rules to follow. Rather than just pressing the button and slamming your seat back fully and abruptly, take a look behind you first.

“If the passenger behind you is working, eating or sleeping this can be particularly disruptive and you could cause spillages or even injury. It’s not a big deal to wait until the person behind you has finished whatever they are doing, so don’t make it one. And if you do recline your seat, do it slowly and carefully.”

Most of the grumbles occur when someone insists on having their seat reclined for the entire duration of the flight, explains Jane.

“I always say to passengers to only recline your seat when you need to; for example, to sleep on long haul flights.

“There is no real need to do so on shorter flights. You should also avoid putting your seat back when meals are being served or when passengers are still boarding the flight. One of the most annoying things is when you see someone reclining a seat within a few seconds of them sitting down and then staying that way until landing. Unless it’s a night-flight or the person has a genuine need to recline all that time, it’s pretty inconsiderate to behave like that in my view.

Explaining how to react to complaints if you are reclining, Jane continued: “If someone complains about you reclining your seat, be measured in your response.

“A member of the cabin crew may have been asked to intervene and it’s not considerate or wise to antagonise them. It’s one of our least favourite tasks so if you’ve caused that to happen, you won’t be our favourite passenger.

“You should consider adjusting your seat to accommodate fellow passengers should they ask and seek to reach a compromise rather than argue the toss and risk the situation escalating. You’re going to be sitting in close proximity to each other so it’s wise to keep the peace.

“Reclining fully can be very inconsiderate if not necessary. In short, be polite and respectful of your fellow passengers’ comfort, space and feelings. It’s not a private jet so the space on board should be shared with appropriate consideration and care.

“It’s also worth bearing in mind that disruptive behaviour on board an aircraft can have serious consequences, both legally and financially. Airlines and authorities take these incidents very seriously to ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers and crew. Offenders may be arrested upon landing and prosecuted, face fines and/or billed for diversion costs.”