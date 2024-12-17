“I’m a travel expert and the cheapest month to book your summer holiday is nearly here”

Plane Window

Travel experts at Wild Packs have revealed their top money-saving hacks for flying in 2025, including the best month to book your summer holiday - which is January.

According to a Marriott Bonvoy survey, 36% of Britons plan to take more holidays in 2025 than in 2024, despite the cost of living crisis, and the Air Passenger Duty rates increase on 1 April 2025, which can see standard flight costs increase up to £224.

With that in mind, Wildpacks travel expert Jamie Fraser, who has worked with Wild Packs for 17 years, has shared straightforward steps to save as much money as possible on your flights in 2025.

“Travel should be exciting, not stressful, especially as the cost of living puts a major stress on not only our wallets but our minds as well.

Thankfully, by booking your flights strategically, you can make the experience smoother. Plus, airlines are increasing capacity to meet ongoing demand, which is helping to make journeys more accessible for everyone.”

Book your flight on a Sunday: “According to Expedia, you can save up to 23% on your flight costs if you book it on a Sunday, in comparison to if you booked it on a Friday. On average, Sunday bookers can save up to 21% on domestic flights and 24% on international flights.” Book international trips 8 months ahead: “For international flights, aim to book trips abroad 8 months in advance. This means that if you want to holiday in August, you should book your trip in early January. But if you like booking a last-minute holiday, you can save up to 8% on your travel by booking your seat 8 to 23 days in advance. However, avoid booking an international flight 1 to 2 months before departure, as these trips are generally more expensive.” Plan your domestic holiday 5 months ahead: “Meanwhile, for domestic flights, you should try to book your flight at least five months in advance, which can save you up to 35% on costs. Fly out on Fridays to save more: “While you should book your flight on a Sunday, flying on the Sunday itself is actually more expensive. Instead book your departure date for a Friday, which can save you up to 26% on costs. Also you should aim to book your flight early in the morning, as flights leaving after 3pm have a higher chance of being cancelled.” Use price comparison sites: “Before booking your flight, use price comparison websites like Google Flights and Kayak, which are great for finding you the best deals on your journey. It is important to remember that prices can vary among airlines, with some charging extra fees for baggage, seat selection or even admin. Always check these before committing to an airline.” Set price alerts: “If you have decided on your holiday destination, but are unsure of when you want to travel, you should set up a price alert. This will notify you of price drops on your flights, so you can grab the best deal the moment they become available.” Plan your entire journey to avoid stress: “Many Brits find flying to be stressful, but also neglect to plan the journey properly. By planning every step of your trip, from arranging your travel to the airport to your return home, you can avoid common anxieties like long security lines and missing luggage.”