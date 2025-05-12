'I’m a travel expert, and these are the destinations I’m choosing this summer'

User (UGC) Submitted

These expert tips will help you secure your spot in the most sought-after locations

Planning a summer getaway? Travel expert and cruise veteran, Colin Rillie, who works as a Sales Manager for MSC Cruises and has been on around 60 cruises has curated the ultimate list of must-visit destinations this summer.

From breathtaking beaches to rich cultural hotspots, these top picks promise unforgettable experiences. Not only does Colin reveal why these locations are worth visiting, but he also shares essential tips to help travellers make the most of their time, whether they’re history enthusiasts, beach lovers, or seekers of hidden gems.

Mallorca: Explore a secret cave with an underground beach

"Most visitors to Mallorca know about the famous Caves of Drach, but few realise there’s a hidden cave with its own underground beach! Cova des Coloms, tucked away on Mallorca’s eastern coast near Cala Romántica, is one of the only sea caves on the island where you can swim inside and stand on a sandy shore beneath towering rock formations.

“This adventure requires a short coastal hike followed by a swim into the cave entrance, making it a true hidden gem for thrill-seekers. Bring a waterproof flashlight to fully explore the cave’s otherworldly rock formations.”

How to see it: MSC Virtuosa offers 14-night itineraries calling at Mallorca in July, departing directly from Southampton, priced from £1,399pp.

Norwegian Fjords: Seek peace in Hellesylt

“Hellesylt, Norway is a small village located at the head of the stunning Geirangerfjord. It's one of the most famous and picturesque fjords in Norway, with steep cliffs, waterfalls, and lush greenery. The fjord's beauty is often considered iconic. I would choose this location to see the fjords as it's a very peaceful spot and a good base for exploring the inner parts of the Geirangerfjord, which includes sites like the Seven Sisters Waterfall. For a more intimate fjord experience, Hellesylt is ideal.

“And for those wanting to make the most of evenings, instead of a typical daytime trip, hop on the ferry from Hellesylt to Geiranger at sunset for a magical golden-hour cruise through Norway’s most iconic fjord.”

How to see it: MSC Virtuosa offers 7-night itineraries calling at Hellesylt in June, departing directly from Southampton, priced from £549pp.

Canary Islands, Spain: Swim in a volcanic rock pool at low tide

“For a relaxing beach holiday with a bit of adventure, the Canary Islands are perfect. Skip the crowded beaches and take a dip in one of the Canary Islands’ natural volcanic rock pools, known as charcos. These hidden gems, formed by ancient lava flows, create crystal-clear tidal pools perfect for swimming and snorkeling.

“One of the best spots? Charco Azul in El Hierro or Piscinas Naturales de Garachico in Tenerife—both offer the most incredible, almost otherworldly swimming experience. Just make sure to check the tide times, as low tide is the best (and safest) time to enjoy these stunning natural pools.”

How to see it: MSC Virtuosa offers 12-night itineraries, calling at the Canary Islands in August, departing directly from Southampton, priced from £1,599pp.

Northern Europe: Release your inner film buff by exploring cinematic backdrops

"Whilst the shows might be fiction, the set-jetting trend is real. The "set-jetting" trend, a play on "jet-setting," involves traveling to destinations inspired by TV shows or films. For a blend of rich history and cinematic landscapes, a Northern Europe itinerary offers an unforgettable experience. Start in La Rochelle, France, and step into the world of Indiana Jones by visiting La Rochelle’s WWII submarine base, a key filming location for iconic war and adventure films.

Alternatively, you can channel your inner secret agent at the Guggenheim Museum, where James Bond (The World Is Not Enough) had his unforgettable opening scene. Afterward, take a cinematic stroll through Bilbao’s Old Town, which has been a backdrop for Spanish thrillers and dramas.

“La Coruña in Spain is a beautiful, historical town, where you can retrace Martin Sheen’s pilgrimage in The Way by walking through Santiago de Compostela’s Old Town, ending at the breathtaking cathedral seen in the film. And finally, for those wanting to look at lands in other realms, I recommend taking a short trip to Mont Saint-Michel, the magical island that inspired Hogwarts (Harry Potter) and Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ castle.”

How to see it: MSC Virtuosa offers 7-night itineraries, calling in Northern Europe in July, departing directly from Southampton, priced from £699pp.

MSC Cruises Sailings and Itineraries

MSC Cruises offers a seamless experience with convenient ex-UK sailings from Southampton, so guests can enjoy the ease of embarkation without needing to fly. With expert insights from MSC’s trusted destination experts, guests will be fully prepared to enjoy the best each destination has to offer, from beating the crowds to discovering the hidden gems.

MSC Cruises' itineraries are designed to provide a perfect balance of relaxation, adventure, and discovery. Whether it’s sipping cocktails by the Mediterranean coast or exploring historic cities, MSC Cruises offers something for every type of traveller.

Please see cruise deals below to the top destinations this summer:

Mallorca

Ship: MSC Virtuosa

Date: 26th July 2025

Duration: 14 nights

From: Southampton, UK

Destinations: La Coruna (Santiago de Compostela), Spain • Cadiz (Seville), Spain • Malaga (Granada), Spain • Alicante, Spain • Palma de Mallorca (Baleari Is.), Spain

Price from: £1,399pp (cruise only)

Norwegian Fords

Ship: MSC Virtuosa

Date: 21st June 2025

Duration: 7 nights

From: Southampton, UK

Destinations: Lerwick (Shetland Is.), United Kingdom • Alesund, Norway • Hellesylt, Norway • Haugesund, Norway

Price from: £549pp (cruise only)

Canary Islands

Ship: MSC Virtuosa

Date: 09 August 2025

Duration: 12 nights

From: Southampton, UK

Destinations: Lisbon (Cascais), Portugal • Funchal (Madeira Is.), Portugal • Las Palmas de G.Canaria (Canary Is.), Spain • Santa Cruz de Tenerife (Canary Is.), Spain • Arrecife de Lanzarote (Canary Is.), Spain

Price from: £1599pp (cruise only)

Northern Europe

Ship: MSC Virtuosa

Date: 5th July 2025

Duration: 7 nights

From: Southampton, UK

Destinations: La Rochelle, France • Bilbao, Spain • La Coruna (Santiago de Compostela), Spain • Cherbourg (Mt St Michel), France

Price from: £699pp (cruise only)

For more information on MSC Cruises’ 2025 summer sailings from Southampton and to book your next adventure, visit www.msccruises.co.uk.

