“I’m a Travel Expert: Now’s the time to book the Maldives as prices fall by over a third”

A dream escape to the Maldives has never been more in reach, with prices plunging by over a third compared to this time last year, a travel expert has revealed.

Luxury travel provider Destination2 reports that while prices for classic Mediterranean hotspots like Greece and Italy continue to climb, the Maldives is offering unbeatable value - 37%* cheaper than in 2024.

While the Maldives is often seen as a once-in-a-lifetime destination, 2025 deals are proving otherwise.

A five-star getaway to Medhufushi Island that cost £1,980 in 2024 is now just £1,239 - a massive saving of £741.

The shift is opening the door for travellers to enjoy five-star, far-flung luxury for less than a holiday closer to home.

The drop in prices comes as more resorts are opening across the Maldives this year, increasing competition and pushing prices down, especially on full-board and all-inclusive stays.

Destination2’s travel expert, Betty Bouchier-Hobin, says: “With travel taxes rising and the cost of living still high, it’s a relief to see prices falling somewhere.

“The Med is at peak demand and we’re now seeing four and five-star resorts in the Maldives offering full-board or all-inclusive packages for less than their European rivals.

“When you factor in exclusive offers such as free child places, it can work out better value overall. The setting speaks for itself with white sands, turquoise seas and world-class snorkelling all year round.”

“At Destination2, we’re committed to making luxury holidays more affordable. Our team works hard day in day out to secure the very best deals, and that dedication is helping more people turn a dream trip into a booked one.”

Medhufuhsi Island Resort - £1,239 (up to 50% off)

Escape to the serene luxury of Medhufushi Resort in the Maldives, where overwater and beachside villas offer the perfect blend of comfort and tranquillity. Whether you're unwinding with a spa treatment, diving into crystal-clear waters or dining under the sunset, every moment promises pure island bliss.

Enjoy a seven-night stay from 29th June 2025 for £1,239pp. Offer includes return flights from any London airport, up to 50% off and kids under the age of 12 stay free.