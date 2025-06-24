“I’m a travel expert, these detour destinations are less crowded and better value for money”

Paros, Greece

According to travel experts at Welcome Pickups, there is a notable shift in travel preferences emerging: the growing popularity of "detour destinations."

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are lesser-visited towns and villages close to major tourist hotspots, that offer travellers more authentic experiences away from the heaving crowds. These ‘detour destinations’ not only offer visitors more meaningful travel experiences, but the journey to them becomes just as significant as the destination.

Dimitris Floros, CCO at Welcome Pickups explains why detour destinations are emerging as the preferred choice for people seeking to venture beyond traditional tourism spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Detour destinations are often real hidden gems. They’re typically 60 to 90 minutes from a major international airport, so close enough to popular cities or landmarks to offer ease of access and great value, but just far enough off the radar that they’re not overcrowded or overpriced.

Paros, Greece

“These towns and small cities let travellers tap into something more authentic: local food, regional character, and a slower pace that’s hard to find in capital cities swamped by tourism.

“The appeal lies in the contrast; detour destinations offer the comfort of accessibility, but with the excitement of discovery. For many of our travellers, these places aren’t just a detour, they’re the highlight of the trip.”

Popular Detour Destinations

Dimitris shares six of the best detour destinations for travellers looking for something a little different on their next European holiday:

Denia, Spain

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located along the Costa Blanca, Dénia is a lesser-known gem offering a balanced blend of Spanish tradition and coastal beauty. Unlike more commercial resort towns, Dénia is cosmopolitan without being overrun by mass tourism, making it ideal for travellers looking for a more authentic coastal experience.

The historic quarter includes a hilltop castle with panoramic sea views, lively markets, and colourful streets lined with tapas bars while its beaches stretch for miles, perfect for both sunbathing and water sports.

Chartres, France

Chartres is a captivating detour destination just an hour’s drive from Paris. It’s best known for its stunning Gothic cathedral, Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Chartres, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site admired for its towering spires, intricate stained glass windows, and sense of serenity.

Ideal for architecture lovers, spiritual travellers, or those seeking a slower pace, Chartres combines cultural richness with small-town charm. Its walkability and relaxed atmosphere make it a refreshing addition to a French itinerary, especially for visitors en route to the Loire Valley or the southwest of France.

Brindisi, Italy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in the sun-soaked Puglia region of southern Italy, is an often-overlooked port city rich in ancient history and Mediterranean charm. Once a key hub of the Roman Empire’s Via Appia, Brindisi offers archaeological sites, Roman columns, and baroque churches with fewer crowds than cities like Bari or Lecce.

Brindisi is also a convenient entry point to other parts of Puglia, including Ostuni, Alberobello, and the Salento peninsula, and thanks to a regional airport and ferry links to Greece and the Balkans, it’s both a strategic and scenic stop for southern European travel.

Óbidos, Portugal

This postcard-perfect medieval town makes for a memorable detour in central Portugal. It’s home to narrow cobbled streets, whitewashed houses trimmed with blue and yellow, and vibrant bougainvillaea. The centrepiece is a well-preserved castle, now a pousada (historic hotel), offering panoramic views over the countryside.

While compact, Óbidos is packed with character making it ideal for a half-day stop or overnight stay. While some may find it touristy, it still holds authentic charm and is a lovely break from busier cities like Lisbon or Coimbra.

Gjirokastër, Albania

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gjirokastër is another UNESCO World Heritage Site, located in southern Albania. It is a striking Ottoman-era city set on a hillside and built almost entirely from stone. The imposing Gjirokastër Castle overlooks the town and offers sweeping views of the Drino Valley, while also housing military exhibits and folklore festivals.

Despite its UNESCO status, the city remains affordable and relatively undiscovered, making it a rewarding detour for curious travellers venturing through southern Europe or en route to the Albanian Riviera. This hidden gem offers a quiet, culturally rich alternative to Albania’s beach towns, ideal for travellers interested in Balkan history, architecture, and authenticity.

Paros, Greece

Paros offers a perfect blend of quiet charm, great beaches, and cultural experiences, making it an excellent alternative to the more touristy Santorini and Mykonos. Unlike Mykonos, which can be overcrowded and expensive, Paros is more relaxed and affordable, with stunning beaches like Kolymbithres, ideal for those seeking both beauty and tranquillity.

The Greek island also boasts scenic hikes and lovely old streets for exploration, along with good local dining. For a more varied experience, pairing Paros with a more popular island like Santorini or Mykonos can provide the best of both worlds.

Benefits of Choosing Detour Destinations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dimitris says the rise of detour destinations reflects a shift toward more conscious, experience-led travel.

“As travellers look to escape the crowds and clichés, they’re discovering that some of the most memorable moments happen just outside the tourist spotlight. These lesser-known places deliver the charm, culture, and character, but without the queues or the premium price tag.

“What makes it even better? Many of our local drivers know these hidden gems inside out. They’re not just there to drive, they offer tips, detour suggestions, and personal stories that often end up being the highlight of the trip. Travellers come for the big city, but leave talking about the lunch stop in a small village they’d never have found otherwise.

“Choosing detour destinations means choosing smarter, more sustainable travel, and coming home with stories worth telling.”