I’m a travel insurance expert: These simple mistakes could cost you thousands

Image credit: Unsplash

Experiencing health issues on holiday that require medical treatment can be an extremely stressful time. However, the situation can only be made worse if you suddenly find out you’re not covered by your insurer, potentially leaving you with a bill for hundreds or even thousands of pounds.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forgetting to declare a pre-existing medical condition, or providing incorrect information, could mean that your insurance policy will not cover you in the event you require medical treatment.

To clear up any doubts about what you do and don’t need to declare, Grant Winter, compliance officer at specialist travel insurance provider, Good to go, shares his advice for making sure you’re not left without insurance cover.

1. Failing to declare medical conditions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant says: “Failing to declare pre existing medical conditions when taking out travel insurance can result in your policy being invalidated should you need to claim on your insurance, meaning your claim may not be paid in full, or declined completely.

“In many cases, people simply forget about a longstanding medical condition, or don’t think it’s necessary to declare. These conditions often include medical conditions where the person has been taking medication for years, like high cholesterol or high blood pressure. A simple rule of thumb is that if you’re taking prescription medication for something, you will need to declare it.”

2. Entering incorrect travel dates

Grant comments: “Entering incorrect travel dates can result in you being uninsured for part of your holiday, and therefore unable to claim should you need medical treatment on these dates.

“This is also important if you’re doing a multi centre holiday, and visiting multiple countries, where you will need to confirm when you will leave and return to the UK, and the countries you will be visiting. If you have an annual policy, whilst you don’t need to tell your insurer when or where you will be travelling, you will need to book your trip in advance, and it must start and end in the UK for the policy to be valid.”

3. Making intentional omissions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant explains: “People will sometimes omit medical conditions, or information about the nature of their holiday, as a way of saving money on their premiums, but this is a false economy, which can result in medical bills of hundreds, or even thousands of pounds, should you need to claim.

“It’s never a good idea to intentionally omit information, so always remember to disclose medical conditions, or activities which may be excluded, such as skiing. Failure to declare any of this important information could result in your policy being voided.”

4. Getting private medical treatment

Grant shares: “Unless specifically stated, your travel insurance is unlikely to cover you for private medical treatment whilst on holiday.

“Of course in an emergency, if there are no public hospitals within a safe distance of your location, then private healthcare will also be covered. To avoid risking a declined claim, if you have the choice and the situation isn’t an emergency, you should call your insurer’s emergency helpline for advice on where to get treated.”

5. Not updating changes to your circumstances

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant says: “Changes to your health or personal circumstances between the time you took out your policy and the time you travel, need to be shared with your insurer before your date of travel. Otherwise they will not be covered by your policy.

“This is especially true in the case of annual insurance policies, where there is more likelihood of your circumstances changing in the duration of the policy. You will need to tell your insurer if you speak to a medical professional about an illness or symptoms which have not been previously declared on your insurance, even if this has not yet been officially diagnosed. When in doubt, speak to them through a live chat, or call their helpline.”

6. Forgetting past, or ongoing diagnoses

Grant explains: “It can sometimes be confusing to know what you do and don’t need to declare on your travel insurance, especially when it comes to past medical conditions, or ongoing diagnoses.

“You may not be suffering from a condition any more, or experiencing symptoms, but past instances of cancer or a history of heart conditions, for example, will need to be declared with your insurer. Similarly, if you’re in the process of being tested for an illness but have not yet been diagnosed or if you visit a medical professional to discuss an ongoing illness, you will need to make your insurer aware, as it is not possible to provide cover for undiagnosed conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the event that you need medical care due to a past illness or an ongoing but as yet undiagnosed condition that you did not declare, you risk being left uncovered by your insurance provider.”

For more information about Good to Go’s travel insurance, including cover for pre existing medical conditions and over 60’s, please visit: https://www.goodtogoinsurance.com/travel-insurance-pre-existing-medical-conditions