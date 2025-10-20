I'm a travel mum and these are my top tips for bargain holidays

Between 28th October and 3rd November 2024, 22% of passengers were affected by cancellations or delays, with over 47,000 passengers experiencing cancellations and more than 38,000 eligible for compensation. Some of the hardest-hit routes included Heathrow to Bengaluru, Birmingham to Barcelona, and Heathrow to Abu Dhabi.

Predictive models suggest that autumn half-term travel this year could see similar challenges. So if you’re planning a getaway, it’s worth brushing up on your rights and preparing for potential disruptions.

here are Jen's top tips for smooth, stress-free family travel, even when the unexpected hits:

Flight delays and cancellations are stressful, and more likely during peak travel times. They can also cost you money. I always travel with the AirHelp.com app. Families can claim compensation they may not even realise they’re entitled to for cancellations or delays. It’s a smart way to claw back unexpected costs and keep the budget balanced. We’ve often been able to claim back our full flight costs via AirHelp.com

Compact Extension Lead

Airports and hotels rarely have enough sockets. One lightweight extension cable keeps all devices charged and arguments at bay.

Mini Whiteboard & Pen

Screen-free fun on the go! Hangman, noughts and crosses, or doodle challenges keep kids entertained without relying on screens.

Foldable Travel Tray / Lap Desk

Perfect for eating, drawing, or working on planes, trains, or waiting areas.

Compact Travel Medical Kit

Include plasters, painkillers, motion sickness tablets, rehydration sachets, and any family-specific medications. A mini medical kit saves late-night pharmacy runs and gives peace of mind.

Digital Folder of Key Travel Documents

Save passports, insurance, booking confirmations, and compensation forms in one easy-to-access digital folder. You can also generate a QR code linked to the folder for emergencies.

Fully Charged Power Bank

Delays can drag on for hours, and access to charging points isn’t guaranteed. Keep phones, tablets, and other devices powered. A few games or videos on an iPad can save the day with kids!

All the Snacks

Long queues at expensive airport cafés are inevitable. Pack a mix of healthy snacks (fruit pouches, cereal bars, crackers) and treats to keep energy levels up and avoid meltdowns - for kids and adults!

Entertainment Kit

Colouring books, sticker packs, travel games, or downloaded shows make a huge difference. For older kids, podcasts, movies, or offline games are lifesavers.

Spare Clothes and Layers

Unexpected overnight stays or chilly terminals are no fun. Pack a lightweight change of clothes and extra layers for each family member in hand luggage. Swimsuits are also handy, if luggage gets lost, you can still hit the pool or beach!

Basic Toiletries and Wipes

A small bag with toothbrushes, deodorant, wipes, hand sanitiser, and essential medications helps everyone feel fresher during long waits or unexpected stopovers.

Backup Payment Method

Delays and cancellations can lead to unexpected expenses. Carry a spare credit card, some local currency, or a prepaid travel card stored separately from your main wallet. This can be a lifesaver if your main card is lost, blocked, or runs out of funds.

Half-term travel doesn’t have to be stressful. A little preparation can go a long way in keeping your family happy, even if flights and trains don’t run to plan.

Jen Carr, family travel expert and founder of The Travel Mum, shares the best affordable holiday deals for families throughout the week. https://thetravelmum.com

