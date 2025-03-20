I’m an insurance expert: Here’s seven tips to avoid holiday booking fraud

Avoid booking fraud

As we head into spring, millions of Brits are already on the hunt for their summer escape, and with ‘cheap holidays 2025’ seeing Google searches surge by 1,275% (1), it’s clear that people are on the hunt for a bargain.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But over-eagerness to find a cheap holiday could prove to be risky. Every year, holiday booking fraud results in unsuspecting holidaymakers being conned out of millions of pounds.

To help holiday makers take the worry out of booking, and avoid holiday fraud, Grant Winter, compliance expert at GoodToGo Travel Insurance, has explained what to look out for, and how to act if you do fall victim to a scam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant says:“Holiday booking fraud is when scammers trick people into paying money for a holiday, accommodation or flights which don’t exist. Fraudsters can set up fake websites and advertising and also conduct bogus phone calls and email scams which leave their victims without a flight and/or accommodation, or potentially arriving in a foreign country to discover that they have nowhere to stay.

Avoid booking fraud

“The most common types of booking fraud include holiday accommodation, airline tickets, sports and religious trips, timeshares and holiday clubs. As a rule of thumb, use your instincts when booking a holiday. If a deal doesn’t seem right, or if it appears too good to be true, it probably is.”

Top Tips to Avoid Holiday Booking Fraud

Stay safe online:

Grant explains: “Check that you are on the official website for the holiday company you are looking at. An easy way to do this is to make sure that the address hasn’t been altered slightly, for example from .co.uk to .org. When entering your personal or payment details online, make sure the site you are booking on is secure by having a padlock in the address bar and address beginning ‘https’.”

Look out for false advertising:

Grant shares: “Scammers will sometimes use villa rental websites to advertise holiday accommodation which doesn’t exist. Most scams occur on sites where owners advertise their property directly. To be safe, avoid using these sites and book with a reputable, bonded company who will arrange a contract on your behalf.”

Do your research:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant comments: “If you see an advert for a company or deal that looks appealing, make sure to research the company to confirm it’s legitimate. Look for reviews about the company and make sure to read more than one. If there have been problems in the past, other people are likely to have posted their experiences online. If you cannot find any reviews, or if information about the company is scarce, it’s best to avoid booking the deal to avoid potential fraud.”

Look for the logo:

Grant says:“An easy indicator of whether or not a company is reputable, is to look for the logo of recognised official bodies. Look for an ABTA or ATOL logo and verify that the company is legitimate. You can also go to ABTA’s website to verify a company’s ABTA membership or the CAA websiteto check whether a company is an ATOL holder.

“If a company is recognised by the ABTA or ATOL, this is a confirmation that the company is legitimate and trustworthy.”

Never pay any money directly into someone’s bank account

Grant shares: “If you are asked to pay for a booking through a bank transfer, this is an immediate red flag and you should not proceed any further with the transaction. A bank transfer offers no protection against fraud or scams, and should never be used in transactions where you do not completely trust the recipient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Instead, choose to pay via debit card, or preferably a credit card, to provide you with a greater level of protection in the event you are a victim of fraud.”

Check the paperwork

Grant comments: “Always make sure to check receipts, invoices and terms and conditions for a holiday deal carefully and be very wary of any companies which don’t provide any. If you are signing up for a timeshare or holiday club, you should get the contract looked at by a solicitor to confirm there are no potential issues.”

Be careful with passports and visas:

Grant says: “British nationals require visas to visit many different countries around the world. These are usually available online from a country’s embassy website for a small fee.

“However, you should be aware, there are many official looking websites out there which charge an additional fee to process a visa application, they don’t add anything of value to the process and can even make it take longer, all for a completely unnecessary cost. The correct website addresses can be found on the Foreign Office’s travel advice website.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to do if you have been a victim of fraud

Grant adds: “If you are the victim of fraud, you should report the incident to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or speak to a specialist adviser on 0300 123 2040.

“If you paid for the holiday using your credit card, report the fraud to your card issuer.

"If you have any information on a crime and you would prefer not to speak to police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

For more information about Good to Go travel insurance, including cover for pre- existing medical conditions and over 60’s, please visit: https://www.goodtogoinsurance.com/travel-insurance-pre-existing-medical-conditions

Sources

Data via Keyword Tool, correct as of 06/03/2025