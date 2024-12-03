Incredible Iceland, the most unique country in Europe

Iceland isn’t known as the “Land of Ice and Fire” without good reason. Not only does it house Europe’s only active Geyser field – the Great Geysir in Iceland gave rise to the word Geyser – but Iceland owes its very existence to a volcanic hot spot sitting in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

You can even see and walk around the place where North America meets Europe. But there’s more to Iceland than just geothermal activity. There are the largest waterfalls in Europe, the Northern Lights in winter, the midnight sun in summer, whale watching opportunities and fascinating Viking heritage.

Here are some of my favourite reasons to visit Iceland.

Northern Lights

The Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights feature on just about everyone’s bucket list and Iceland is one of the best places to see the Aurora in the world due to its position just south of the Arctic Circle. The only real barrier to viewing the world’s most famous winter light show is cloudy weather, but luckily there are well-established tour companies – like Greyline – who run nightly excursions in search of the lights. These companies have access to the best local weather radar and head for where there is a clear enough sky to view the natural phenomenon. If you aren’t lucky enough to spot them, they’ll take you out for free on the following day so you can try again. 2024 and 2025 will be great years for aurora hunters too, thanks to the fact that the sun is at the peak of its eleven-year cycle, after that the frequency that strong displays occur will start to decline. September to March/April are the best months to visit, when there is enough darkness in the evening.

Incredible Forces of Nature

When it comes to forces of nature Iceland is without doubt the most impressive place in Europe. There are countless geological marvels but no trip to Iceland would be complete without visits to Geysir Geothermal Area and Gulfoss. Geysir, after which all other geysers were named, might have stopped erupting a hundred years ago but its neighbour Strokkur – part of the same area – is so reliable that you’ll probably wait no more than five minutes or so to watch a 40m eruption, accompanied by the whooping of the spectating crowd. A few kilometres away you’ll also find Gullfoss; the most famous waterfall in a country full of waterfalls. Gullfoss is almost on par with Niagara Falls, thanks to the spectacular double cascade that drops 32m, producing enough mist to create shimmering rainbows on sunny days, while partially freezing over like Niagara in winter. You can get right up to Gullfoss, with a number of excellent vantage points to pick from.

Two Continents in One Day

Along with Gullfoss and Geysir, Thingvellir makes up part of the “Golden Circle” of Iceland’s most iconic natural sights. Thingvellir is a special place to Icelanders, as the site of the world’s oldest parliament. It’s also a geological wonder, where the tectonic plates of Eurasia and North America are in the process of being pulled apart from one another. Nowhere else can the edges of both plates be seen as well as they can here, and the canyon widens by two and a half centimetres every year. Not only can you walk between the two continents, but you can swim between them as well, thanks to the crystal-clear waters of Silfra. Regularly voted as one of the best dive sites in the world, Silfra has visibility of up to one hundred metres and is the only place in the world where you can dive or snorkel between two tectonic plates. The water is a very chilly 2 degrees Celsius, so you must wear a dry suit and book through a licenced operator.

The Legendary Blue Lagoon

If the thought of swimming in the frigid waters of Silfra doesn’t tempt you, there’s another world-famous swimming spot just a few miles from Keflavik International Airport. The Blue Lagoon markets itself as one of the Wonders of the World, thanks to its inclusion in a list by National Geographic in 2012. You’ve almost certainly heard of it, but I’ll remind you anyway; the Blue Lagoon is a giant geothermal lagoon, with milky blue water, located right in the middle of a lava field with a dormant volcano nearby. Even the fact that there’s a power station next door doesn’t distract from the other worldliness of the place. It almost feels like a dream, lazing around in the luxuriously warm waters surrounded by steam and a lava formations. No wonder this is Iceland’s most popular attraction.

FlyOver Iceland

With so many natural attractions to choose from it might seem odd to suggest an attraction that involves sitting in front of a screen showing some of Iceland’s most amazing sights. But if you’re basing yourself in Reykjavik – and even if you’re just in Reykjavik for a few hours – you’d be well advised to take a ride on FlyOver Iceland. It’s a breath-taking virtual tour of all things Iceland and comes from the same people that made the Soarin’ ride at Disney World’s Epcot Park. You’re only actually a foot or so off the ground but because of the way the screen wraps itself completely around the riders, you are convinced that you’re flying over some of the most awe-inspiring scenery in the world.