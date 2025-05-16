A 20-year-old Indian student has been sentenced to three weeks in jail for molesting a Singapore Airlines flight attendant.

The incident occurred on February 28, when the stewardess was cleaning a restroom during the flight from Perth to Changi Airport. The man, identified as Rajat, was a university student in Australia at the time, reported Singapore’s Straits Times.

According to Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Lau, “As she did so, (Rajat) approached her and placed both his hands on her hips, near her buttocks. He then pushed his way into the toilet, causing the victim to enter the toilet as well.”

A passenger who witnessed the act quickly intervened, pulling the stewardess out of the restroom and escorting her to the back of the plane to avoid further contact. Rajat was arrested upon landing at Changi Airport.

During the hearing, DPP Lau said: “Commercial air travel is a high-pressure environment involving close physical proximity, and it is harder to detect undesired physical contact. In addition, there is no ready means of escape for the victim... (and) no way to obtain law enforcement mid-flight.”

Rajat’s defence lawyer, Ranjit Singh, appealed for leniency, citing his client’s clean record and good academic standing. He argued for a reduced sentence or a fine instead of jail time.

Under Singaporean law, those convicted of molestation can face up to three years in prison, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties.