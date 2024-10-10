Instagram-Worthy City Break Destinations This Winter
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Holiday Hypermarket offers city breaks to popular destinations including Prague, Reykjavik and Krakow, with prices starting from £146pp. You can start your search at https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/deals/city-breaks.
City breaks have been a firm favourite all year round for Brits, but as the nights draw in and the weather gets cooler, jetting off to a European city is just the tonic to cure the winter blues. Think bustling streets and festive markets, tasty cuisine and historical sites - and it doesn’t have to break the bank.
City breaks are a great Christmas gift for loved ones, or even if you just want to treat yourself, and having your flights and accommodation wrapped up into one package holiday makes the whole thing stress free.
Here are Holiday Hypermarket’s top 5 bell jingling city break deals this winter…
Prague Centre Plaza, Prague - £162pp
Departing 27th November
Liverpool John Lennon Airport
2 nights
Bed & Breakfast
2 adults
Double or Twin Standard Room
https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/56481/prague-centre-plaza?holidayId=22134241801&searchId=52216833760&cities=true
Leone Aparthotel, Krakow - £190pp
Departing 26th November
London Gatwick Airport
2 nights
Room only
2 adults
Economy Double Room
https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/58107/leone-aparthotel?holidayId=22134242899&searchId=52216833760&cities=true
Pilvax, Budapest - £190pp
Departing 4th November
London Gatwick Airport
2 nights
Bed & Breakfast
2 adults
Comfort Double or Twin
https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/56943/pilvax?holidayId=22134249692&searchId=52216891492&cities=true
XO HOTELS Blue Square, Amsterdam - £194pp
Departing 18th November
Manchester Airport
2 nights
Room only
2 adults
Double Standard
https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/54924/xo-hotels-blue-square?holidayId=22134250171&searchId=52216891492&cities=true
Best Western Hotel Le Monmartre St Pierre, Paris - £213pp
Departing 5th November
London Gatwick Airport
2 nights
Room only
2 adults
Double Standard
https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/53306/best-western-hotel-le-montmartre-saint-pierre?holidayId=22134252110&searchId=52216922658&cities=true
*prices correct as of 3pm 08/10/2024
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.