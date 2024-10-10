Instagram-Worthy City Break Destinations This Winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you looking to book a city break this winter but not sure where to go? Thanks to last minute package holiday experts, Holiday Hypermarket, you can travel to a range of city break destinations, with packages to suit all budgets.

Holiday Hypermarket offers city breaks to popular destinations including Prague, Reykjavik and Krakow, with prices starting from £146pp. You can start your search at https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/deals/city-breaks.

City breaks have been a firm favourite all year round for Brits, but as the nights draw in and the weather gets cooler, jetting off to a European city is just the tonic to cure the winter blues. Think bustling streets and festive markets, tasty cuisine and historical sites - and it doesn’t have to break the bank.

City breaks are a great Christmas gift for loved ones, or even if you just want to treat yourself, and having your flights and accommodation wrapped up into one package holiday makes the whole thing stress free.

Prague Centre Plaza

Here are Holiday Hypermarket’s top 5 bell jingling city break deals this winter…

Prague Centre Plaza, Prague - £162pp

Departing 27th November

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

2 nights

Bed & Breakfast

2 adults

Double or Twin Standard Room

Leone Aparthotel, Krakow - £190pp

Departing 26th November

London Gatwick Airport

2 nights

Room only

2 adults

Economy Double Room

Pilvax, Budapest - £190pp

Departing 4th November

London Gatwick Airport

2 nights

Bed & Breakfast

2 adults

Comfort Double or Twin

XO HOTELS Blue Square, Amsterdam - £194pp

Departing 18th November

Manchester Airport

2 nights

Room only

2 adults

Double Standard

Best Western Hotel Le Monmartre St Pierre, Paris - £213pp

Departing 5th November

London Gatwick Airport

2 nights

Room only

2 adults

Double Standard

*prices correct as of 3pm 08/10/2024