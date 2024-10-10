InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort: 2024 festive programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is delighted to announce its festive programme for guests to embark on this December.

The line-up includes the return of seascape artist, Nina Brooke and children’s entertainers, Sharky & George. This year’s festivities will be centered on the notion of ‘elements’ with a reference to earth, air, fire and water.

The resort is also introducing new stars to celebrate Christmas including the international Michelin-Star visiting chef, Thanos Feskos as well as health and wellbeing practitioner, Yoko Kawaguchi. With a curated roster of activities designed to appeal to families, foodies, creatives and wellness gurus alike, this diverse range of entertainment encourages guests to fully embrace the holiday spirit. Live musical performances, gala dinners, surprise Santa appearances and themed dinners will be on offer, providing guests with a memorable culinary and cultural journey. Celebrating love, family, discovery and new beginnings, the resort looks forward to welcoming guests for an unforgettable festive getaway.

Sitting on the idyllic Southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and near a juvenile manta ray aggregation spot, the resort supports manta ray research and has its own sustainable waste initiatives and recycling programmes. As the first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, guests are truly spoiled with indulgent complimentary benefits alongside luxurious five-star Maldivian facilities such as overwater villas, an adults-only area, tranquil AVI Spa and Planet Trekkers Kids Club. With 81 beach, lagoon and over-water villas and residences, as well as six restaurants and bars, the resort enjoys the peace of a boutique hotel but has the facilities of a world-class resort.

Santa at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

The Return of Nina Brooke, Seascape Artist in Residence

InterContinental Maldives will be welcoming contemporary seascape artist, Nina Brooke, to its shores for a second residency. Following the resounding success of Brooke’s inaugural visit in 2023, she is back by popular demand and will be on island from 28th December 2024 to 9th January 2025 capturing the beauty of Raa from a bird’s eye perspective. Through her work, Brooke aims to capture the island’s infinite ocean views, treasured marine life and surrounding nature and this two-week residency will include laid-back art classes for guests, individual commissions from the most beautiful locations on the resort and a carefully curated exhibition of Brooke’s Maldivian seascapes – giving guests the opportunity to take home a unique piece of the island. A nod towards the theme of ‘elements’ and the importance of conservation, Brooke will also be painting a piece that is dedicated to The Manta Trust, the luxury resort’s long-standing partner, with the 100% of the proceeds going towards the crucial work carried out by the charity. Born and raised in the UK, Nina Brooke has travelled across the globe, drawing inspiration from diverse landscapes and establishing herself as an abstract artist.

Family Entertainment

Returning to InterContinental Maldives for more family fun is the dynamic duo, Sharky & George, who will be on island from 28th December to 6th January. With boundless energy and creative flair, Sharky & George specialise in turning any event into an unforgettable adventure. From thrilling treasure hunts to imaginative games and activities, these fun experts will take over the Planet Trekkers Kids Club ensuring children enjoy a wealth of activities on the island. The experiences are centred around involving children in imaginative and dynamic games, ensuring a personalised adventure-packed experience for every child, featuring educational games, creative crafts and spirited pool Olympics.

Planet Trekkers Kids Club at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

The fun continues throughout December with Area 51 Entertainment bringing further excitement to the little guests’ days.Families will be spellbound by extraordinary performances, including from dynamic dancers to mesmerising fire artists and visionary magicians.

For budding marine biologists and curious young minds, the resort’s Planet Trekkers itinerary, for ages 4-12, showcases the wonders of the Indian Ocean through arts, crafts and mini expeditions. Guided by expert staff, children will gain a deeper appreciation for the natural world and local culture while creating unforgettable memories.

Chef Residencies

Leading Michelin Star Greek chef, Thanos Feskos, will be cooking up a storm at Intercontinental Maldives on 29th, 30th December and 5th January. as part of the resort’s ongoing residency programme. Bringing his innovative cuisine to the island, Feskos will present a 12-stage menu incorporating fermentation and Scandinavian preservation techniques. Feskos is celebrated for his creative approach to Mediterranean cuisine; with a passion for fresh, locally sourced ingredients and a flair for blending traditional flavors with modern techniques, Feskos creates unforgettable dining experiences that captivate the senses. From his acclaimed restaurants to international culinary collaborations, his commitment to excellence and creativity continues to redefine the gourmet landscape.

Nina Brooke at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

Originally trained in financial economics, Chef Feskos discovered his passion for cooking during his military service. Following culinary studies and local restaurant experience, he honed his skills at a prestigious restaurant aspiring for a Michelin Star before then working at two well-known Greek venues, Hytra and Geranium, where he held the position of Assistant Head Chef. Today, Feskos curates the menu at the acclaimed Michelin-starred Delta restaurant in Athens, showcasing his culinary finesse and dedication to gastronomic excellence.

Throughout December, the resort chefs will also be curating tailored themed menus to highlight gourmet delicacies from across the globe - including complimentary cooking classes and pop-up food counters centered on this year’s elemental concept and utilizing natural ingredients.

Visiting Wellness Practitioners & Offerings

Wellness practitioner, Yoko Kawaguchi will be on resort from 26th. November to 6th January to offer guests a chance to re-set and unwind as they head into the new year. A Buddhist school graduate, Kawaguchi brings over 10 years of holistic therapy experience, specialising in stress treatments, depression, anxiety and insomnia. Guests will be offered the opportunity to experience her personalized wellness therapy treatments including Auriculotherapy, Usui Reiki and Aromatherapy.

Festive Dinners at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

In addition to Kawaguchi’s treatments and grounding elemental practices, guests are invited to indulge at the AVI Spa and unwind with new treatments including energizing gemstone facials, Vitaskin calm skin facials, herbal poultice treatments or mixed berry body scrubs.

Families also have the opportunity to experience a wellness journey together through tailored ‘Family Energy’ mindfulness and spa sessions and the resort’s seven Wellness Journeys packages are still available – centered on each guest’s needs and preferences. From ‘De-Stress’ and ‘Sleep Well’ journeys, to more physical health focused such as ‘Detox’ and ‘Metabolism Booster’ initiatives, the resort is well equipped with a variety of curated wellbeing plans based on a holistic approach.

Entertainment & Festive Traditions

This festive season promises a combination of music, art and originality. Known for their electrifying performances and soulful melodies, Jazubea-T The Band will seamlessly fuse elements of jazz, blues, and contemporary music. For those looking for something more upbeat, DJ Jesse Santos is set to bring her dynamic mixes and magnetic stage presence to the resort. Whether headlining at major festivals, spinning tracks at exclusive venues, or setting the vibe at private events, DJ Jesse Santos elevates every occasion with her infectious enthusiasm and deep musical expertise.

Despite the climate, Christmas traditions still take place on Maamunagau with a celebratory Christmas tree lighting ceremony kicking off festivities and Father Christmas expected to sail in and surprise young guests at any moment throughout their stay. Come Christmas Eve, the resort gathers for Christmas Eve cocktails followed by a dinner delivered by the culinary team that is inspired by traditions and cultures around the world.

The New Year’s Eve Party will welcome in 2025 with live music and performances and a lavish culinary spread. The year will then come to a close with a lavish ‘Elements Celebration’ on the beach, including a fireworks display, ballet performances and majestic illusions led by Marc Levelle – a nod to new beginnings, the beauty of the surroundings and the power of Mother Nature.