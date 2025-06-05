Interest in Asian travel soars ahead of Race Across The World finale next week

There has been a near 40% uplift in the number of people searching for trips to India as a result of the hit TV show

Global group tour operator Explore Worldwide has seen as seen a spike in the number of people looking to travel to China, Nepal and India

This year’s Race Across the World has proven to be a huge hit – with the opening episode bringing in 5.9 million viewers, the highest opener in the show’s five-series run.

The series, which sees five teams competing to reach a set destination on a shoestring budget, sees the pairs travelling over 14,000km; from the Great Wall of China to the tip of India.

The stunning backdrop of the series has clearly resonated with audiences, with adventure travel operator Explore Worldwide reporting a huge spike in interest for the three countries since the opening episode five weeks ago.

There has been a 211% increase in the number of people interested in travelling to China, according to Explore

In fact, there’s been a whopping 211% uplift in webpage searches for China. Meanwhile, Nepal has seen an increase of 41% and India has seen in uplift of 39%.

As the finale draws closer, Explore Worldwide is offering a Great Asia Getaway sale, which will see 20% off all the travel operator’s Asian adventurers – including trips to China, Nepal and India. The sale will run for two weeks from today (Thursday 5 June), with hundreds of departures to choose from - right up until 21 March 2026.

Michael Edwards, Managing Director at Explore Worldwide, said: “Race Across the World has captured the hearts of audiences – and it’s not hard to see why.

“The show has transported viewers to the awe-inspiring landscapes, spiritual heartlands and thriving cities of China, Nepal and India; countries that we’ve been sharing with explorers for decades. It’s amazing to see them get the appreciation they deserve.”

To find out more about Explore Worldwide’s Great Asia Getaway Sale, visit www.explore.co.uk/asia-sale