Introducing Vione Paros - a brand-new five-star property opening on 15th June, 2025

Vione Paros

Welcome to Vione Paros, a sanctuary where the Aegean light lingers, the waves compose a soothing lullaby, and luxurious living is effortless, intentional, and deeply felt. Opening its doors on 15th June 2025, this brand-new five-star property invites travellers to experience a world where refined island living and understated sophistication come together in perfect harmony.

Nestled in the picturesque coastal village of Ambelas, just a seven-minute drive from Naoussa, Vione Paros offers 40 luxurious suites, 28 of which feature private pools, all designed to seamlessly blend contemporary elegance with breathtaking sea views and the soul of the Mediterranean. Every space is a tranquil cocoon, bathed in natural light, where pared-back interiors, muted earth tones, create an ambiance of relaxed sophistication. Whether from the privacy of a suite or the resort’s stunning main pool, guests are fully immersed in the sights of the endless Aegean horizon. The adults-friendly property hosts guests aged 14 and above.

At the heart of this haven lies DIONE SPA, the 800-square-meter wellness sanctuary where intentional luxury meets holistic wellbeing and the soothing water element. The showpiece of the spa is its expansive indoor heated pool, an awe-inspiring aquatic retreat that embodies the resort’s deep connection to water. A 10-person Jacuzzi, hammam, steam room, couples’ suite, and state-of-the-art gym complement a journey of invigoration and restoration, enhanced by personalised nutrition and wellness programs.

Beyond indulgence, Vione Paros is an invitation to connect to oneself, to nature, to the unhurried rhythm of island life. Guests can wander through expansive gardens, embrace the serenity of the seascape, and savour the art of living slow. Evenings unfold with a gastronomic experience at ‘VIONE’ by Mario, where fine Mediterranean dining reaches new heights. Renowned Mario, a pioneer of Cycladic cuisine, extends his legacy from the award-winning ‘Mario’ Restaurant, a Naoussa favourite for 17 years, now thriving in Parikia under Chef Giannis Markoulis.

Vione Paros is the perfect blend of exclusivity, tranquility, and authentic island living. An island retreat for those who seek balance, beauty, and a return to the essence of living well.