Is this the ultimate camper for digital nomads?

The number of digital nomads worldwide has grown rapidly in recent years, reaching at least 40 million. Between 2019 and 2022 — during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic — the number is estimated to have nearly tripled.

Talk about remote working. A new off-grid camper has been launched in the U.S that could offer the most complete setup yet for digital nomads — with power, water, storage and satellite internet all packed into a rugged pop-up built for long-term use.

The Hawk+, developed by Four Wheel Campers in California, is a fully self-contained flatbed model designed to support extended travel without the need for campsite facilities or external power.

It mounts onto a heavy-duty truck with a 7ft tray and marks the most significant upgrade to the company’s flatbed range in more than 50 years of production.

The unit includes a 40-gallon fresh water tank, which is double the capacity of the firm’s standard slide-in and flatbed models.

Digital nomads are professionals who carry out their jobs remotely while travelling full-time or semi-permanently, often relying on mobile technology, satellite internet and self-contained vehicles to work from different locations around the world.

A 5-gallon built-in grey water system has also been added – the first of its kind on any Four Wheel Campers build.

Power upgrades are also substantial. Buyers can opt for up to 810Ah of lithium battery storage, along with up to 500W of roof-mounted solar to keep the system charged during extended off-grid stays.

A RedArc Manager Alpha 75 power management system is available as an option, allowing real-time monitoring of energy use and charging.

There’s also a 2000W inverter with transfer switch, giving full AC power for running work equipment, kitchen appliances or other onboard devices.

Inside, the Hawk+ represents a significant step up from earlier flatbed models in the Four Wheel Campers range, with a larger footprint, more storage and a more practical interior layout throughout.

Externally, the camper comes with 12V and 120V ports, along with USB and USB-C connections for charging devices.

A dedicated exterior DC port allows for direct connection to Starlink Mini, enabling satellite internet access and making the Hawk+ compatible with mobile remote work.

Compared to the original Hawk Flatbed, the new model adds six inches of floor space, six inches of additional counter and cabinet storage, and six inches of extra room in the dinette.

The expanded dinette now seats four people — offering a workable space for eating, working or holding video calls on the move.

Its kitchen area has also been redesigned and now includes integrated pantry-style storage, and an optional two-burner induction hob that can be removed and used outdoors.

There’s also pass-through external storage with a flip-down outdoor table, giving more flexibility when parked up.

Buyers can add a rear MOLLE rack on the outside of the unit for attaching gear or accessories.

The Hawk+, which has a base price of $43,995, is aimed at overlanders.

But the full self-containment and communications capacity also positions it well for digital nomads and location-independent professionals.

As increasing numbers of workers opt to live and work on the move, demand has risen for mobile setups capable of supporting internet access, workstations and sustained off-grid living.

Melanie Garrido, product manager at Four Wheel Campers, said: “Whether your travels take you deep into the backcountry or to your favourite weekend escape, Hawk+ delivers the power, storage, and self-sufficiency to support any adventure.”

The Hawk+ will make its public debut at Overland Expo West in Arizona on 16 May, where members of the public will be able to view the full setup.