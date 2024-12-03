'It's absolutely possible to combine career obligations with family adventures!'

Corina Goetz

As an entrepreneur and Middle East coach, Corina Goetz is a frequent traveller. Here’s how she manages ‘mum guilt’ and combines family life with work.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether or not travel is part of the equation, if you’re a working mother you’ll know that balancing work commitments with family activities demands meticulous planning, careful scheduling and prioritisation. As an entrepreneur and frequent traveller with a 12-year-old son, I know it’s not always easy to combine business travel with family experiences, but despite the challenges, I feel incredibly lucky that I can sometimes bring my family along to experience these countries with me.

Here’s what I do to ensure I get the best of both worlds.

Plan as much as possible

Corina and her family taking in the sights on a recent trip

Schedule trips as far in advance as you can – this means you can check whether there are any breaks in the school calendar to enable you to combine both

Build in buffer time to account for unexpected work demands or family interests that arise during the trip

Involve your children in the planning process. This not only builds excitement but also teaches valuable skills in organisation and cultural research

Keep work and family time separate to ensure you maintain professional focus during work hours

Have clear boundaries, establishing clear work hours and communicating them to your family and colleagues

Create a dedicated workspace in your accommodation, even a small hotel room, to signal to family members that you need to focus and help maintain concentration

Leverage technology, boosting efficient communication with your team back home and ensuring work flows more easily

Make space for quality family time:

Plan family activities for early mornings or evenings when work demands are typically lower

Engage in local experiences together, such as visiting markets, trying local cuisine, or participating in cultural events

Use your expertise to provide context and deeper understanding of the places you visit, turning every outing into a learning experience

Common challenges

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilt management: It's normal to feel guilty about working during family trips but remember you're providing unique opportunities for your children's growth and development. Acknowledge any guilt you’re feeling as a natural aspect of motherhood, then let it go in the knowledge that like any working mum, you’re doing the best you can

Maintaining energy levels: Travel can be exhausting. Prioritise self-care and schedule downtime to recharge so that you have energy to give to the people who need you

Flexibility: Be prepared to adjust plans as needed. Sometimes work emergencies arise, or family needs take precedence

Communication: Maintain open dialogue with your child about the dual purpose of your trips. Help them understand the importance of your work while also emphasising the value of the travel experiences

My son has been to Oman, the UAE, and Qatar, and seeing how different cultures live is an invaluable experience. Through travel, he is learning about cultural sensitivity and getting a broader worldview that will serve him well throughout his life. By involving him in my work-related travels, he has the chance to gain unique educational opportunities that can't be replicated in a classroom setting, and I get to experience it with him. Other benefits include:

Family bonding: Shared travel experiences create lasting memories and strengthen family bonds

Global citizenship: Exposing your children to diverse cultures fosters empathy, adaptability, and a global mindset

Educational advantages: The real-world experiences children gain complement and enhance their formal education Remember, by continuing to involve your children in your work-related travels you're not only fulfilling your professional responsibilities but also investing in their education and personal development. The memories and skills they will gain through these experiences will undoubtedly shape their worldview and future in positive ways.

Corina is on Instagram @starcat_corina.