'It's absolutely possible to combine career obligations with family adventures!'
Whether or not travel is part of the equation, if you’re a working mother you’ll know that balancing work commitments with family activities demands meticulous planning, careful scheduling and prioritisation. As an entrepreneur and frequent traveller with a 12-year-old son, I know it’s not always easy to combine business travel with family experiences, but despite the challenges, I feel incredibly lucky that I can sometimes bring my family along to experience these countries with me.
Here’s what I do to ensure I get the best of both worlds.
Plan as much as possible
- Schedule trips as far in advance as you can – this means you can check whether there are any breaks in the school calendar to enable you to combine both
- Build in buffer time to account for unexpected work demands or family interests that arise during the trip
- Involve your children in the planning process. This not only builds excitement but also teaches valuable skills in organisation and cultural research
Keep work and family time separate to ensure you maintain professional focus during work hours
- Have clear boundaries, establishing clear work hours and communicating them to your family and colleagues
- Create a dedicated workspace in your accommodation, even a small hotel room, to signal to family members that you need to focus and help maintain concentration
- Leverage technology, boosting efficient communication with your team back home and ensuring work flows more easily
Make space for quality family time:
- Plan family activities for early mornings or evenings when work demands are typically lower
- Engage in local experiences together, such as visiting markets, trying local cuisine, or participating in cultural events
- Use your expertise to provide context and deeper understanding of the places you visit, turning every outing into a learning experience
Common challenges
- Guilt management: It's normal to feel guilty about working during family trips but remember you're providing unique opportunities for your children's growth and development. Acknowledge any guilt you’re feeling as a natural aspect of motherhood, then let it go in the knowledge that like any working mum, you’re doing the best you can
- Maintaining energy levels: Travel can be exhausting. Prioritise self-care and schedule downtime to recharge so that you have energy to give to the people who need you
- Flexibility: Be prepared to adjust plans as needed. Sometimes work emergencies arise, or family needs take precedence
- Communication: Maintain open dialogue with your child about the dual purpose of your trips. Help them understand the importance of your work while also emphasising the value of the travel experiences
My son has been to Oman, the UAE, and Qatar, and seeing how different cultures live is an invaluable experience. Through travel, he is learning about cultural sensitivity and getting a broader worldview that will serve him well throughout his life. By involving him in my work-related travels, he has the chance to gain unique educational opportunities that can't be replicated in a classroom setting, and I get to experience it with him. Other benefits include:
- Family bonding: Shared travel experiences create lasting memories and strengthen family bonds
- Global citizenship: Exposing your children to diverse cultures fosters empathy, adaptability, and a global mindset
- Educational advantages: The real-world experiences children gain complement and enhance their formal education Remember, by continuing to involve your children in your work-related travels you're not only fulfilling your professional responsibilities but also investing in their education and personal development. The memories and skills they will gain through these experiences will undoubtedly shape their worldview and future in positive ways.
