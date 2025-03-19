JA Resorts & Hotels launch Stay Longer, Save More offers for UK guests

JA Manafaru

JA Resorts & Hotels has launched an exclusive "Stay Longer, Save More" offer for UK guests, making luxurious getaways even more rewarding.

Available at JA Enchanted Island in the Seychelles and JA Manafaru in the Maldives, this special promotion allows travellers to have significant savings. Guests who book an eight-night stay will only pay for six, while those opting for four nights will only pay for three—helping them save hundreds of pounds on their dream escape.

With just 11 private villas and 2 lodge rooms, JA Enchanted Island is the most intimate of luxury resorts in the Seychelles. Located within the Sainte Anne National Park, the first marine protected area in the Indian Ocean, the surrounding waters are teeming with marine life, including hawksbill turtles, bottle nose dolphins and more. Otherwise, there are an array of incredible experiences available – from sunset catamaran cruises to helicopter tours. Dining at the onsite Bounty Restaurant is a culinary delight, with a menu that blends international flavours and authentic Creole cuisine.

Nestled in the Haa Alifu Atoll, the northernmost atoll in the Maldives, JA Manafaru is a secluded, tranquil Maldivian retreat for those seeking ultimate relaxation. This five-star property features 84 spacious accommodations, including Beach Pool Villas, Water Pool Villas, and multi-bedroom Residences, each meticulously designed for private privacy, breathtaking views and modern comforts.

The resort boasts an incredible 55 activities, which come at no extra charge. These include paddleboarding and kayaking to tennis and badminton. Guests can also explore the island on complimentary bicycles and discover the vibrant marine life with free snorkelling gear available throughout their stay. For an extra sweet touch, unlimited complimentary ice cream is available throughout the stay.

The ‘Stay 8, Pay 6’ and ‘Stay 4, Pay 3’ offers are available for stays from 1st March to 23rd December 2025. For JA Manafaru, rates start from £631 in the winter and £400 in the summer. For JA Enchanted Island, rates start from £578. For more information and to book, visit https://www.jaresortshotels.com