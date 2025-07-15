JA Resorts & Hotels Launches Exclusive Two-Stop Package with Complimentary Stays in Dubai

JA Hatta Fort, JA Lake View and JA Manafaru

JA Resorts & Hotels, Dubai’s legacy hospitality brand, has launched a new two-stop package offering complimentary stays in Dubai before travellers continue their onward journey to the Maldives or Seychelles. Guests will receive two nights (bed & breakfast) at one of three Dubai properties — JA Ocean View Hotel, JA Hatta Fort Hotel, or JA Lake View Hotel — when they book a seven-night stay at JA Enchanted Island Resort or JA Manafaru.

Perfect for long-haul travellers, the package offers the ideal opportunity to experience Dubai's dynamic city life before retreating to the tranquil tropical escapes of the Maldives or Seychelles.

With 2025 predicted to be the year of "long getaways" according to Skift Research's Travel Outlook Report, more travellers are looking to extend their trips and explore multiple destinations in a single journey. The package enables just that – splitting a long journey into unforgettable stops, making the most of both adventure and relaxation.

Dubai Stays:

JA Lake View Hotel: Set along the pristine shorelines of Dubai, JA Lake View Hotel is a modern lifestyle hub offering 348 rooms, three swimming pools, four dining options and over 40 activities, including horse riding, watersports and a 9-hole championship golf course.

JA Ocean View Hotel: Located in the vibrant Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), this property features 346 rooms with panoramic views of the sea and Ain Dubai from a private balcony.

JA Hatta Fort Hotel: Dubai’s only mountain resort, located in the Hajar Mountains. It features outdoor adventures such as hiking, biking and kayaking in the iconic Hatta Dam.

Island Getaways:

JA Manafaru (Maldives): Set in the Maldives’ northernmost atoll, the property features 84 spacious villas, all-inclusive dining and complimentary water activities. Uniquely, the atoll is a known waypoint for migrating manta rays, with nearby cleaning stations providing rare up-close sightings.

JA Enchanted Island Resort (Seychelles): A private island sanctuary offering 11 exclusive villas and two lodge rooms in a protected marine park. Guests can enjoy activities like catamaran cruises, helicopter tours, and Seychelles’ only resort-based kitesurfing experience.

Stays at JA Enchanted Island start from £750 per room, per night. For more information and to book, please visit https://www.jaresortshotels.com/maldives/ja-manafaru/offers/two-stop-package

Stays at JA Manafarfu start from £700 per room, per night. For information and to book, please visit https://www.jaresortshotels.com/seychelles/ja-enchanted-island-resort/offers/two-stop-package/