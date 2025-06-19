I visited the famous Sandals South Coast Resort for the opening of its new pickleball courts and I fell in love with the game - and Sandals.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As someone who has always lacked coordination in any kind of ball game, I was apprehensive, to say the least. Run in a straight line? Got it. But tennis, squash, padel? I am absolutely useless.

But with pickleball fast becoming the most played racket sport in the world - already the biggest in the US - I knew I had to give it a try. Learning for the first time in a resort as beautiful as Sandals certainly didn’t hurt either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandals

One thing I can take away from the entire experience was how the staff made the holiday and elevated every part of it. I rocked up to the pickleball courts on my first day of lessons unsure how to even hold the racket. But with the help of my coach, fondly known as ‘Spongey’, any nerves I had quickly dissipated. I don’t know what I was expecting from the game, but now when people ask, I describe it as a slower and bigger version of table tennis.

Speaking to Spongey, he told us that the game is great because it is accessible for all. The rackets and balls are relatively cheap (especially in comparison to the eye-watering prices I’ve seen some tennis rackets go for). The game is more slow-moving than others, but also far more satisfying. The ‘thonk’ of the ball hitting the racket when you’ve done it right is unmistakable. The slower pace of the game also makes it ideal for the scorching Jamaican sun.

I went from being a complete disaster on the pickleball court to almost acceptable. | Ciara Healy

Throughout the course of my six-day stay, guided by a very patient Spongey, I went from being a complete disaster on the court to almost acceptable. Despite being pelted with my poorly aimed serves, he gave me individualised coaching, even within the group, which meant that by the final day we were able to play a tournament. I left the resort itching to sign up to my local court back home.

Melody Cargill, Senior Manager of Fitness at Sandals Resorts International also explained to me that with the resorts strong focus on pickleball, all guests are able to play sessions led by an expert coach, take part in weekly fitness tournaments, or enjoy a complimentary introduction class if they’re new to the game. Solo travellers can even be matched with partners of a similar skill level too, making it easy to compete and make new friends on court. With a programme that caters to complete novices and seasoned players alike, it’s clear that every level of ability has been thoughtfully considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a beginner, I know I may not have the authority to declare Sandals’ pickleball supremacy - but after being officially backed by USA Pickleball, it’s all been given the nod by the sport’s governing body in the U.S. On this, Melody said: “The momentum is only growing and we’re in it for the long run, investing heavily in the sport with our facilities and programmes, while celebrating this designation by the very authority on pickleball, USA Pickleball.”

On the final day, the resort set up a friendly tournament, which was the perfect way to end a week of lessons. | Sandals

Pools

And though pickleball may be the newest addition to the resort at Sandals South coast, it was by no means the only way to stay busy. In fact, I found myself waking up at 6 a.m. every day just so I could fit in everything I wanted to - something that I’m sure would astound my parents, who are used to me sleeping in far later than that.

One morning, I was even convinced to join an aqua aerobics class by a very enthusiastic fitness instructor. I was definitely the youngest in the class by a good few decades, but I had so much fun splashing about in the sun - laughing more than I expected and somehow breaking a sweat in the pool.

There was also such a mix of people and routines. There are four pools at Sandals South coast each one offering a different vibe for visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main pool at Sandals South Coast. | Sandals

For those looking for calm and serenity, there was a quiet relaxation pool tucked away in a peaceful garden setting. Then there was my personal favourite - the lagoon-style swim-up pool, perfect for a quick dip between activities - though that was only available for those like myself staying in the swim up suites. Of course, there was also the main pool, where things kicked off every morning with aqua aerobics, DJ sets and drinks from the lively swim-up bar.

Water sports

Out of everything though, the most incredible part for me was the sheer variety of water sports on offer. One of the most important things for me on holiday is being able to enjoy the sea - and Sandals did not disappoint. With unlimited water sports included in the stay, the value for money was unbeatable.

We took the paddleboards out every single day, turning it into a daily challenge to see how far we could get each time. All this paddling was definitely to blame for the burn I ended up with (pro tip for anyone considering the trip -however much sunscreen you think you need, double it).

There was also canoeing, snorkelling, sailing, water-skiing, and knee boarding - and yes, I tried them all. The sailing in particular was a standout moment. One of the amazing water sports instructors took the time to teach us how to do it ourselves, then let us sail solo once we were confident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kayaking across the calm sea was one of many water activities I enjoyed. | Ciara Healy

If you’re someone who enjoys a bit of adrenaline, water-skiing and wakeboarding are also not to be missed. Normally on a beach break, you’d have to pay a steep fee to try either - but here, you can do it every day as part of the all-inclusive package. I may not have fully conquered water-skiing (I am still holding that grudge), but knee boarding was much more my speed.

The instructors were genuinely some of the friendliest and most helpful staff I’ve ever met. They took their jobs seriously but made every moment fun, chatting to us daily and building a real connection. They also went above and beyond to make sure everyone was safe - checking on a fellow journalist and I when we strayed a little too far from the shore.

Excursions

If you want to go beyond the resort, there are Island Routes excursions available too, which can be booked online or at the resort.

We chose the sunset catamaran cruise, and it ended up being one of the highlights of the trip - even if I can’t remember all of it thanks to a few too many rum punches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We set off into what felt like a biblical storm, with thunder cracking overhead and rain lashing down. But the captain and crew were calm and experienced, steering us straight into sunshine. As we pulled into our swim stop, Bob Marley’s "I can see clearly now" played over the speakers just as the skies cleared.

The sunset on the cruise was one of the best I'd ever seen. | Ciara Healy

After some snorkelling, swimming and a lot of jumping into the sea, we climbed back onboard - only to be greeted by wild dolphins swimming alongside the boat - a childhood dream fully realised. We later stopped where the sea meets the river and learned about the local crocodile population, although I’ll admit I don’t remember all the facts (thanks again to the rum punch).

There were other excursions on offer too, like a visit to the Pelican Bar, a rustic wooden bar perched on stilts two miles out in the Caribbean Sea. This was available at an extra cost.

One of the excursions that was included for all guests daily was snorkelling. We headed out on a glass-bottom boat and jumped into the warm, clear waters to explore the local marine life up close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But honestly, even if you didn’t want to leave the resort, you wouldn’t need to. There’s more than enough going on to keep you entertained every single day, even if all you want to do is relax with a cocktail by the pool.

I was in my element, taking a look at the marine life under the surface. | Sandals

Food and drink

Arguably the biggest factor in enjoying an all-inclusive stay is the quality of the food - and Sandals South Coast definitely delivered. Every single restaurant felt like a highlight. There is an à la carte breakfast option, but I never got around to trying it because the breakfast buffet was just too good. I still dream about the French toast and the pistachio croissants, which became a non-negotiable part of my morning routine.

The omelette station was also a personal favourite, freshly made every morning. There was always a solid mix of rotating dishes and comforting staples, so it never felt repetitive. And if, you’re an early riser, there’s even a café that opens at 5am, serving freshly brewed Blue Mountain coffee, pastries, and crêpes - perfect if you’re sneaking in an early game of pickleball before breakfast.

My personal favourite was Jerk Shack, where I could try traditional Jamaican dishes in a gorgeous beachfront setting. | Sandals South Coast

Lunchtime offered a great mix too. The main buffet stayed open, and there were beachfront food trucks and casual dining options for when you didn’t want to leave your sun lounger. My personal favourite was the Jerk Shack, where I could try traditional Jamaican dishes in a gorgeous beachfront setting. The fish in foil and sweet festival dumplings were a standout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sushi restaurant was always busy. | Ciara Healy

Come dinnertime, the variety only got better. Sandals South Coast boasts nine restaurants in total, serving everything from classic Italian to vibrant pan-Asian cuisine. As a sushi lover, the Japanese restaurant was a clear standout but be sure to arrive early, as it fills up fast. The food across the board was consistently top-notch, and each restaurant featured its own signature cocktail, adding an extra touch of flair to every meal.

Gym and fitness classes

Because I was so active during the day, I didn’t feel the usual guilt that comes with indulging on holiday. The resort gym was genuinely impressive, with modern sprint treadmills, weights and plenty of space. It was also fully air-conditioned, and included towels and water - which are essential in the Jamaican heat.

The gym at Sandals South Coast had everything you needed to get in a good workout. | Ciara Healy

Although I didn’t get to attend a fitness class due to my full pickleball schedule, there were options like HIIT, yoga, and stretching classes that changed daily. These were all included in the stay and offered another great way to stay active if you are crazy like me and enjoy some exercise on holiday.

Spa facilities

The weather was consistently beautiful most of the day, but there were some afternoon showers. As a Brit, I actually found the warm tropical rain quite enjoyable. But if you're looking to avoid this in the middle of the day, my best recommendation is to go to the Red Lane Spa. It became my go-to spot when the weather changed. With a Jacuzzi, steam room, plunge pool and sauna, it felt like a sanctuary. It was never crowded, and the peaceful atmosphere made it perfect for unwinding after a busy morning.

The room

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the days I couldn’t bring myself to walk outside in the rain, I often took refuge in my room. I stayed in one of the beachfront swim-up suites, which had its own soaking tub on the patio and a bar restocked daily with wine, fizz and spirits. The room opened straight onto a lagoon pool and felt like a little slice of luxury.

I stayed in one of the beachfront swim up suites. | Sandals

The bed was huge, putting my double bed at home to shame. Room service was also included and was a lovely treat one day when I enjoyed a meal on my balcony overlooking the lazy river and pool. But even if you stay in one of the more affordable options, you still get access to 24-hour food and airport transfers.

Takeaways

Every inch of the resort is meticulously planned, from the landscaping to every plant and tree placed just right. This is representative of the entire stay at Sandals South Coast - planned to perfection.

The staff truly made the resort experience unforgettable. They were always stopping to say ‘hi’, make a fuss of you, and go above and beyond to help out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would jump at the chance to return to Sandals Jamaica - in fact I’m still dreaming about it today. I felt like royalty for the week I was there - a perfect slice of Jamaica combined with pure luxury.

Pricing:

7 nights in a Silver Sun Beachfront Room with Virgin Atlantic flights and transfers - from £1,849 pp.

Upgrade to a Swim-up Suite with Soaking Tub from £3,215 per adult. These prices are based on travelling 26 September 2026.

How to book:

To book, call 0800 597 0002 or for more information about Sandals Resorts visit www.sandals.co.uk .