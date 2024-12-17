Jet away to Jet2holidays’ sunniest destinations this Winter Solstice

Antalya

The shortest day of the year in the UK is approaching, with London expecting to see 7 hours, 49 minutes, and 42 seconds of daylight – with a measly estimate of just one hour and 15 minutes of sunshine.

This means that the Winter Solstice on December 21st is 8 hours, 49 minutes shorter than the Summer Solstice. So, if you’re looking to escape the gloomy winter, Jet2holidays has some fantastic last-minute offers available this January, giving holidaymakers the chance to escape to sunnier climates and enjoy longer days and warmer temperatures.

As the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays is bringing the sunshine through its unrivalled Winter Sun programme with holidays to a range of destinations from 11 UK airport bases and plenty of options to choose from. While the days may be short and dark at home, destinations like Gran Canaria, Agadir, Fuerteventura and Antalya boast - between 6 and 10 hours of sunshine per day in January.

Travelling with Jet2holidays this winter means enjoying the peace of mind that comes with an ATOL-protected package holiday, including 2–5-star accommodation, award-winning customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, return flights with Jet2.com, and a 22kg baggage allowance.

With temperatures in January reaching a pleasant 21°C in Jet2holidays' most popular winter destinations across Europe and the Mediterranean, there's never been a better time to escape the UK's shorter days and book a last-minute getaway for a much-needed dose of sunshine.

Canary Islands – Gran Canaria

Average temperature in January – 21°C

Average number of hours of sunshine in January – 6

For a winter sun getaway, Gran Canaria offers the perfect blend of vibrant resorts and natural beauty. The south boasts lively spots like Playa del Ingles and Maspalomas, while stunning landscapes such as the Maspalomas Sand Dunes and Azuaje Ravine showcase the island’s diversity. With warm weather and plenty of sunshine, Gran Canaria is an ideal destination for escaping the cold this winter.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Gran Canaria, 3 star Mirador Maspalomas By Dunas, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Manchester on 28th January 2025.

Price: £659 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Gran Canaria, 4 star Hd Parque Cristobal Gran Canaria, 7 nights self-catering departing from Birmingham on 23rd January 2025.

Price: £499 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children (aged 2 and 4) sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Morocco – Agadir

Average temperature in January – 21°C

Average number of hours of sunshine in January - 8

Agadir is the perfect destination for a winter getaway, offering 9km of stunning Blue Flag beaches ideal for sunbathing, surfing, and water sports. The clean, family-friendly shoreline is beautiful, and perfect for soaking up the winter sun while enjoying the refreshing sea air. Don’t miss the chance to sample fresh seafood and traditional Moroccan dishes like tagine and pastillas, all while enjoying the vibrant local culture.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays – Morocco, Agadir, 4 star Paradis Plage Resort, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on 30th January 2025.

Price: £569 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Morocco, Agadir, 3 star Hotel Argana, 7 nights half-board departing from London Stansted on 23rd January 2025.

Price: £369 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children (aged 2 and 4) sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Canary Islands – Fuerteventura

Average temperature in January – 21°C

Average number of hours of sunshine in January – 7

Fuerteventura is a paradise for beach lovers, with miles of stunning coastline featuring popular spots like Playa Sotavento, Costa Calma, and Caleta de Fuste, known for their golden sands and crystal-clear waters. The island is also home to the impressive Corralejo Natural Park, with its vast sand dunes, and offers excellent stargazing at the Tefia Observatory. Coastal towns like Morro Jable, with its scenic harbour, and Corralejo and Costa Calma in the north, offer a mix of vibrant local culture and relaxed charm, making Fuerteventura a top destination for both adventure and relaxation.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Fuerteventura, 3 star Hesperia Bristol Playa, 7 nights self-catering departing from East Midlands on 26th January 2025.

Price: £529 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Fuerteventura, 4 star Playa Park Zensation, 7 nights half-board departing from Manchester on 22nd January 2025.

Price: £679 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children (aged 2 and 4) sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Turkey – Antalya

Average temperature in January – 15°C

Average number of hours of sunshine in January - 10

Antalya offers a perfect mix of family fun, with hotels featuring circus shows, dinoparks, and fairgrounds, plus attractions like the Dolphinarium and Antalya Aquarium. Belek is a golfer’s haven with 14 championship courses, while the city boasts rich culture, from Turkish baths to ancient ruins like the Temple of Apollo. Shoppers can explore gold bazaars and modern malls, all set against stunning beaches.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays – Turkey, Antalya, 3 star Grand Park Lara, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Manchester on 31st January 2025.

Price: £419 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children (aged 2 and 4) sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays - Turkey, Antalya, 4+ star Sherwood Exclusive Lara, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Birmingham on 23rd January 2024.

Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For further information, please visit www.jet2holidays.com

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.