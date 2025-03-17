Jet off to sunnier climes with Jet2holidays as weather for Spring equinox set to disappoint Brits

Aga Sidi Toual Beach

Enjoy a sunnier Spring with Jet2holidays and avoid the unpredictable UK weather. Sunny package holidays available from £519pp thanks to the UK’s largest tour operator’s Summer 25 sale

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Europe is about to experience the Spring equinox, meaning daylight hours become longer than the night.

But while this natural phenomenon on 20th March means more daylight and longer days, the UK weather forecast is not looking very Spring like and remains unsettled, wet and windy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the lack of warmer weather has left you craving some sunshine all is not lost, as Jet2holidays has some fantastic last-minute offers available this April, whereby holidaymakers are guaranteed sunnier climates and warmer temperatures.

Save up to £260 for a family of four (myJet2 account holders could get up to £300 off) and soak up some sunshine with the Which? Recommended Provider.

As the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays has a fantastic range of sunshine destinations such as Gran Canaria, Agadir, Fuerteventura and Antalya on sale this Spring that boast eight to a whopping 11 hours of sunshine per day in April. And there is no comparison, when even on a great day in the UK, Brits will only see a measly four to five hours of sunshine per day.

Travelling with Jet2holidays this Spring means enjoying the peace of mind that comes with an ATOL-protected package holiday, including 2–5-star accommodation, award-winning customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, return flights with Jet2.com, and a 22kg baggage allowance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With temperatures in April reaching a pleasant 25°C in a range of destinations across Europe, Morocco and the Mediterranean, there's never been a better time to escape the UK's unpredictable weather and book a last-minute getaway with Jet2holidays for a much-needed dose of sunshine.

Morocco – Agadir

Temperature highs in April – 25°C

Average number of hours of sunshine in January - 11

Agadir is the perfect destination for a Spring getaway, offering 9km of stunning Blue Flag beaches ideal for sunbathing, surfing, and water sports. The clean, family-friendly shoreline is beautiful, and perfect for soaking up the winter sun while enjoying the refreshing sea air. Don’t miss the chance to sample fresh seafood and traditional Moroccan dishes like tagine and pastillas, all while enjoying the vibrant local culture.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays – Morocco, Agadir, 3+ star Dunes Dor Ocean Club, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Leeds Bradford on 17th April.

Price: £839 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jet2holidays – Morocco, Agadir, 3 star Hotel Agadir Beach Club, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Glasgow on 2nd April.

Price: £539 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Canary Islands – Gran Canaria

Temperature highs in April – 23°C

Average number of hours of sunshine in January – 8

For a sunshine getaway this Spring, Gran Canaria offers the perfect blend of vibrant resorts and natural beauty. The south boasts lively spots like Playa del Ingles and Maspalomas, while stunning landscapes such as the Maspalomas Sand Dunes and Azuaje Ravine showcase the island’s diversity. With warm weather and plenty of sunshine, Gran Canaria is an ideal destination for escaping the cold.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Gran Canaria, 3 star Cordial Mogan Valle Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Manchester on 20th April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: £519 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Gran Canaria, 4 star Gran Canaria Princess, 7 nights half-board departing from London Luton on 28th April.

Price £589 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Turkey – Antalya

Temperature highs in April – 21°C

Average number of hours of sunshine in January - 9

Antalya offers a perfect mix of family fun, with hotels featuring circus shows, dinoparks, and fairgrounds, as well as much more. . Belek is a golfer’s haven with 14 championship courses, while the city boasts rich culture, from Turkish baths to ancient ruins like the Temple of Apollo. Shoppers can explore gold bazaars and modern malls, all set against stunning beaches.

Sample packages:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jet2holidays – Turkey, Antalya, 4 star Eftalia Blue, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Newcastle International on 23rd April.

Price: £519 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing, includes 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Turkey, Antalya, 5 star The Raga Side Hotel, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from London Stansted on 2nd April.

Price: £699 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Canary Islands – Fuerteventura

Temperature highs in April – 21°C

Average number of hours of sunshine in January – 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fuerteventura is a paradise for beach lovers, with miles of stunning coastline featuring popular spots like Playa Sotavento, Costa Calma, and Caleta de Fuste, known for their golden sands and crystal-clear waters. The island is also home to the impressive Corralejo Natural Park, with its vast sand dunes, and offers excellent stargazing at the Tefia Observatory. Coastal towns like Morro Jable, with its scenic harbour, and Corralejo and Costa Calma in the north, offer a mix of vibrant local culture and relaxed charm, making Fuerteventura a top destination for both adventure and relaxation.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Fuerteventura, 4 star Pierre And Vacances Village Club Fuerteventura Origo Mare, 7 nights self-catering departing from Liverpool John Lennon on 23rd April.

Price: £519 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing, includes 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Fuerteventura, 4 star Barcelo Corralejo Bay, 7 nights half-board departing from Bristol on 21st April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: £859 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For further information, please visit www.jet2holidays.com

*All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.