​ Jet2 and Yorkshire Tea team up for Yorkshire Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jet2 and Yorkshire Tea have teamed up for Yorkshire Day, launching a brand-new partnership that gives customers with a myJet2 account the chance to win a year’s supply of Yorkshire Tea.

The two Yorkshire-based companies have launched the partnership on Yorkshire Day, giving customers with a myJet2 account the chance to enter an exclusive myJet2Perks prize draw, via the Jet2 app. The in-app competition lasts until 15th August, when 20 lucky winners will be drawn.

All customers have to do to enter is sign up to myJet2 (if not already a member), visit the myJet2 offers area of the Jet2 app and fill in their details to be in with the chance of winning a year’s supply of Yorkshire Tea!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the past two years, Jet2.com has been proudly serving the iconic tea on all flights. It is available to buy onboard or offered as a hot drink option with pre-ordered adult meals.

After becoming the first UK airline to serve a “proper brew” in the sky as part of its tasty In-Flight Menu in 2022, the Yorkshire-based airline and package holidays specialist have teamed up with Yorkshire Tea once again to bring even more exciting benefits to holidaymakers, via Jet2’s new initiative, myJet2Perks.

As well as access to exclusive savings on flights and holidays, customers with a myJet2 account can enter giveaways to win fantastic prizes from amazing brands, including Yorkshire Tea, via the Jet2 app. Other recent myJet2Perks prize draws have included incentives from Toby Carvery, River Island and Beer52, with plenty more exciting in-app prize draws lined up.

A spokesperson for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Yorkshire Tea to bring 20 lucky customers the chance to win a year’s supply of tea this Yorkshire Day via myJet2Perks. We are always giving our customers more, and what better way to celebrate today than by partnering up with another successful Yorkshire company to bring our customers such a fantastic benefit. As a proud Yorkshire-based airline and tour operator, we look forward to seeing our partnership soar to new heights having had such a fantastic response to the tasty brew from happy holidaymakers onboard our award-winning flights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Hoyle, Senior Brand Manager at Yorkshire Tea, said: “What better way to celebrate Yorkshire Day and our partnership with Jet2, than offering 20 x lucky myJet2 members the chance to win a year’s supply of Yorkshire Tea. That’s plenty enough to enjoy at home and to pack in your suitcase and take on holiday over the summer! We want tea lovers to be able to enjoy a proper brew wherever they are in the world, including in the sky.”

The Jet2 mobile app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or on Google Play. It can be used to search, book, and manage ATOL-protected holidays and award-winning flights in one handy place.

​

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com