Jet2 announces biggest-ever Greek programme for 2025

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have today announced that 2025 represents the companies’ biggest ever programme of flights and holidays to Greece, with three brand-new destinations, eight-brand new routes and over 125 new hotels going on sale for Summer 25.

As a result of continued demand from holidaymakers and independent travel agents, the UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline is expanding its Greek programme for 2025, with three million seats on sale.

This growth includes the addition of a hat-trick of brand-new Greek destinations for Summer 25 in Poros, Aegina and Leros. As well as launching these three brand-new destinations, the companies are launching eight brand-new routes for Summer 25 which are:

· Bournemouth – Corfu

· Bournemouth – Crete (Heraklion)

· Bournemouth – Rhodes

· Bournemouth – Zante

· Bristol – Kalamata (exclusive)

· London Luton - Crete (Heraklion)

· London Luton – Rhodes

· London Luton – Zante

This growth means the companies have approximately three million seats on sale between the UK and Greece in 2025, with over 320 weekly flights operating per week during peak periods. In total, Jet2 will operate to 14 Greek airports in 2025 – Athens (operating all-year round), Corfu, Chania (Crete), Heraklion (Crete), Kefalonia, Halkidiki, Kos, Kalamata, Lesvos, Preveza, Rhodes, Skiathos, Santorini and Zante.

This huge programme means that Jet2 will operate more routes between the UK and Greece than any other airline in Summer 25, with well over 100 routes on sale – 28 of which are exclusive to Jet2.

In response to strong demand for Greek holidays, Jet2holidays has added three brand-new destinations for Summer 25 – the stunning islands of Poros, Aegina and Leros. Customers can reach Poros and Aegina via flights to Athens Airport from Manchester, Birmingham and London Stansted, with ferry and private transfers included in a Jet2holidays booking.

Meanwhile, Leros is accessible via Kos Airport which customers can fly to from nine UK bases in Summer 25 (Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted), with Jet2holidays customers also receiving ferry and shuttle transfers included in their package.

As well as offering unrivalled choice and flexibility through this huge flying programme, Jet2holidays customers can choose from over 1,500 2-5-star hotels across 22 sun and city destinations in Greece, with over 125 new hotels on sale for Summer 2025 alone. With such a huge choice, not to mention over 650 villa properties on sale through Jet2Villas, holidaymakers can choose from an enormous selection of accommodation options, across well over 200 resorts, to suit their budgets and needs.

Holidaymakers travelling to Greece with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays benefit from the companies’ leisure flights and ATOL protected package holidays, as well as having the opportunity to experience the industry-leading customer service which has earned the companies the prestigious accolade of Which? Travel Brand of the Year for the past three years. In addition to that, Jet2.com has been recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider for the past nine years and Jet2holidays has been recognised as Which? Recommended Provider for the past seven years.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This demonstration of our continued commitment to Greece will see us expand our Greek programme once more this year, thanks to the addition of three brand-new destinations and eight brand-new routes. We are experiencing fantastic demand for Greek holidays from customers and independent travel agents, and we look forward to another year of bringing happy holidaymakers to this fantastic destination to experience our award-winning flights and holidays. We are investing considerably into expanding our Greek operations, whilst working with our hotel and industry partners to make sure that we boost awareness, fill hotels, and create the best holiday memories.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com