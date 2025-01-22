Jet2 extend Summer 2026 season for Greek Islands

Kalamata, Greece

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have responded to demand from customers and independent travel agents looking to book some Greek sunshine in early summer, by adding more flights to Kalamata and Crete (Chania), bringing forward the start of the Summer 26 season in both destinations to early-April.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator have added more services to both popular destinations in early summer, with flights now operating to both hotspots from the beginning of April for the first time – earlier than ever before!

As a result of today’s expansion, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will begin flying to Crete (Chania) from 3rd April and to Kalamata from 5th April, making the new services perfect for those looking to get away at Easter and in the early Summer season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With thousands more seats going on sale to the sunshine favourites, customers and independent travel agents have even more choice and flexibility when it comes to booking some early summer sun or an Easter break.

Chania, Crete

The extended summer season to Kalamata comes into effect from Manchester and London Stansted Airports. As well as flights operating earlier in the season, a choice of fantastic hotels are now ready to book from early-April onwards as well as throughout the summer.

The leading airline and tour operator are also boosting their Crete (Chania) programme for Summer 26 from Birmingham, Manchester and London Stansted Airports, with an extended summer season providing more choice for holidaymakers and independent travel agents.

The additional flights going on sale today are:

· Birmingham Airport - additional weekly Friday services to Crete (Chania) from 3rd to 24th April 2026. This is on top of the company’s existing programme of twice weekly flights starting in May and ending on 30th October from Birmingham Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Manchester Airport – twice weekly flights (Tuesday and Friday) added to Crete (Chania) from 3rd to 28th April 2026, as well as extra Sunday services to Kalamata from 5th to 26th April 2026. Jet2 already operates up to three weekly services to Chania from the start of May until the end of October from Manchester Airport, as well as up to two weekly services to Kalamata from the start of May until early November.

· London Stansted Airport – additional Tuesday services to Crete (Chania) from 7th to 28th April 2026, in addition to extra Sunday services to Kalamata between 5th and 26th April 2026. Jet2 already operates up to three weekly services to Chania from the start of May until the end of October from London Stansted Airport, as well as up to two weekly services to Kalamata from the start of May until early November.

Holidaymakers travelling to Greece with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays benefit from the companies’ leisure flights and ATOL protected package holidays, as well as having the opportunity to experience the industry-leading customer service which has earned the companies the prestigious accolade of Which? Travel Brand of the Year for the past three years. In addition to that, Jet2.com has been recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider for the past nine years and Jet2holidays has been recognised as Which? Recommended Provider for the past seven years.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Kalamata and Crete (Chania) are enormously popular destinations, and we continue to see strong demand from customers and independent travel agents looking to book or travel earlier in the summer season or for Easter. As ever, we have reacted quickly to that demand by extending the Summer 26 seasons to Kalamata and Crete (Chania), providing customers with the holiday choices that they want. The assurance that customers get from our award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays, on top of the appeal of these great destinations, means we are very confident that these extended seasons will be much welcomed and sought-after.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com