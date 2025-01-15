Jet2 recognised once again in major study for customer satisfaction

Jet2holidays aircraft

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have once again been named as industry leaders, following the latest Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) which ranks the very best companies in the UK for delivering first class customer service.

Published by The Institute of Customer Service twice-yearly, the January 2025 UKCSI has placed Jet2holidays 14th for customer service out of more than 200 major organisations and brands.

Achieving an impressive score of 83.3, the UK’s largest tour operator was the top company in the ‘Tourism’ sector and the only tour operator to make the list of the 50 highest rated organisations for customer service. Jet2holidays also scored higher than the average tourism score of 79.6.

Jet2.com was also rated highly and achieved a customer satisfaction score of 82.0, ranking the leading leisure airline at number 19th in the list. With the average score for national transport being 72.2, Jet2.com’s score makes it the highest ranked ‘Transport’ company in the report, including being the only airline to be named amongst the top 50 organisations.

The UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) is a national barometer of customer satisfaction and is based on the interactions that more than 15,000 customers across the UK have experienced with over 200 organisations across 13 different sectors.

Over 25 different measures are factored into the results to reveal the companies with the best customer satisfaction in the UK, such as ethical behaviour, customer ethos, employee professionalism, ease of dealing with an organisation, attitudes towards trust, product/service quality, reputation, timeliness, professionalism complaint handling. The metrics in the UKCSI report are based on the priorities customers have expressed as the most important attributes of customer experience, including measures of customer effort and Net Promoter Score.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are immensely proud to have been recognised once again by the institute of Customer Service as the leading airline and tour operator for delivering exceptional customer service. With so many holidaymakers looking to get away this year, those travelling with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays can expect to receive our famous award-winning customer service that has seen us achieve these incredible scores in the report, as well as many other accolades. We have a team of excellent colleagues who are committed to ensuring we continue to be industry leaders when it comes to customer service and consistently meeting these high standards. This latest acknowledgement is testament to the hard work and dedication they put in to make sure that each and every holidaymaker travelling with us on our flights and package holidays receives VIP treatment.”

