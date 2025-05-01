Jet2CityBreaks expands City Breaks portfolio for Summer 25, Winter 25/26 and Summer 26

Braga

Jet2CityBreaks has today announced it is expanding its portfolio of city breaks for Summer 25, Winter 25/26 and Summer 26, giving customers and independent travel agents even more choice when to comes to travelling to cultural hotspots across Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and Austria.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following continued demand from customers looking for culture, history, cuisine and sightseeing, the UK’s largest operator of European city breaks has put Murcia (via Alicante Airport) on sale all year-round and Braga (via Porto Airport) for Summer 25, Winter 25/26 and Summer 26. On top of this, the company has also launched city break packages to Geneva and Salzburg for Winter 25/26.

Customers can reach Murcia via flights to Alicante Airport from all 13 of Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ UK airport bases (Belfast International, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, London Luton, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International) with city breaks available all year-round for Summer 25, Winter 25/26 and Summer 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jet2CityBreaks has a range of 3 to 4-star hotels available to book now in the city of Murcia where medieval meets modern. Jam-packed with charm, culture and cosmopolitan vibes, this south-eastern Spanish city offers lovely plazas, beautiful architecture and cosy tapas bars offering delicious local cuisine.

Murcia Cathedral

Meanwhile, brand-new Braga is accessible via Porto Airport which customers can fly to from two UK airport bases (Birmingham and Manchester) in Summer 25, Winter 25/26 and Summer 26, with city breaks also available from Newcastle International in Summer 26.

City breaks to Braga are available from now until November 2026, and customers have a choice of 4 and 5-star hotels available to book now with Jet2CityBreaks. With many religious sites offering beautiful architecture and a young and vibrant university population, Braga offers something for everyone.

In response to the increasing number of customers wanting to combine winter sports with a city break, Jet2CityBreaks has launched city break packages to Geneva and Salzburg for Winter 25/26. Previously only available as a ski flight only option with Jet2.com, holidaymakers can now enjoy ATOL protected package holidays with the city breaks specialist and spend time exploring these cities with a few days skiing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City breaks are now available to Geneva from nine UK airport bases (Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted) from mid-December 2025 to April 2026. Jet2CityBreaks has gone on sale with a selection of 3 and 4-star hotels in the Swiss city, offering customers and independent travel agents the chance to enjoy a cultural escape to this cosmopolitan city combined with natural beauty and access to some of the best ski slopes.

The next city break destination to be launched today is Salzburg. City break packages are available to book to the Austrian city from December 2025 to April 2026 from Belfast International, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and London Stansted. Customers can choose from a range of hotels with Jet2CityBreaks from 2+ to 4-star in the city centre of Salzburg. Combining famous historic architecture and museums with traditional food and mountain views, this pretty European city makes for a great break away with popular ski resorts located close by.

ATOL protected package holidays with Jet2CityBreaks are available for a low £60 per person deposit. Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include flights with Jet2.com, including 22kg free hold luggage and 10kg of free cabin baggage, as well as a choice of 2-5-star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the best city break destinations in Europe.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing strong demand for city breaks for this year and next, so we have responded by expanding our Jet2CityBreaks portfolio. The introduction of four new city break destinations, Murcia and Braga, as well as putting packages on sale to Geneva and Salzburg means we are offering customers and independent travel agents a fantastic selection of cultural hotspots to choose from. As the largest operator of European city breaks, we know that today’s announcement will be welcome news to customers looking to enjoy a city break escape no matter what time of the year.”

Direct Sample Packages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jet2CityBreaks– Spain, Murcia, Murcia City Alicante Airport, 3 star El Churra, 3 nights room only departing from Manchester on 8th November 2025.

Price: £329 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2CityBreaks – Portugal, Braga, Braga Porto Airport, 3+ star Hotel Do Parque, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Birmingham on 22nd May 2025.

Price: £419 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prices are correct as of 01/05/2025 and are the cheapest available rates for the holiday /flight specified, therefore availability may be limited at this price. Please note in-resort fees may apply to certain holidays, see https://www.jet2holidays.com/, https://www.jet2holidays.com/terms-and-conditions, https://www.jet2holidays.com/travel-arrangement-rights for more details.