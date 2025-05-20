Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks add more flights and city breaks to Rome for 2026 Six Nations Rugby

Rome

Following the publication of the 2026 Six Nations fixtures on Monday, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks are giving Rugby Union fans even more opportunity to witness the tournament firsthand at the Stadio Olimpico after responding quickly to add extra flights to Rome.

The leading leisure airline and city break specialist have responded immediately to the demand from rugby fans looking to head to the Italian capital, by putting on additional capacity from five UK airports - Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London Stansted and Manchester Airports.

Perfectly timedfor the Italy v Scotland fixture on Saturday 7th February and Italy v England fixture on Saturday 7th March, the additional flights offer customers and independent travel agents even more opportunity to head to Rome to see the rugby matches unfold and enjoying a long weekend in the eternal city.

When travelling to the capital city of Italy for a weekend of rugby, holidaymakers can choose from a flight-only booking with award-winning leisure airline Jet2.com or an ATOL protected city break with Jet2CityBreaks, which includes flights, 22kg luggage and accommodation too.

The additional flights added for the Six Nations are as follows:

Italy v Scotland (Saturday 7th February 2026)

Edinburgh Airport – two additional services to Rome (Thursday 5th and Sunday 8th February) perfectly timed for a long weekend in Rome for the fixture.

– two additional services to (Thursday 5th and Sunday 8th February) perfectly timed for a long weekend in for the fixture. Glasgow Airport – two additional services to Rome (Thursday 5th and Sunday 8th February), further enhancing choice on top of an existing schedule which sees departures on Monday and Friday.

Italy v England (Saturday 7th March 2026)

Birmingham Airport – two additional services to Rome (Friday 6th and Monday 9th March). This is in addition to existing services departing on Monday and Friday – meaning two daily departures to choose from on both of those days.

– two additional services to (Friday 6th and Monday 9th March). This is in addition to existing services departing on Monday and Friday – meaning two daily departures to choose from on both of those days. Manchester Airport - two additional services to Rome (Friday 6th and Monday 9th March), meaning two daily flights on both these days to the Italian city.

- two additional services to (Friday 6th and Monday 9th March), meaning two daily flights on both these days to the Italian city. London Stansted Airport - two additional services to Rome (Friday 6th and Monday 9th March), giving lots of choice for sports enthusiasts looking to enjoy the fixture.

In addition to watching the Six Nations at one of the best stadiums in Europe, customers can also make the most of the fixtures and enjoy a city break in Italy’s capital. With its spectacular history and ancient monuments, including the Colosseum, Pantheon, Trevi Fountain and Sistine Chapel, as well as museums and mouth-watering cuisine, Rome will provide an incredible rugby experience in one of the world’s great cities.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “The Six Nations is a highlight in the sporting calendar, so our flights to Rome for next year’s fixtures are proving to be incredibly popular. We have already seen demand from customers looking to enjoy the sporting action in one of the world’s most unforgettable cities, following the publication of the 2026 fixtures this week. As always, we have responded quickly and put on sale additional capacity to the city, to provide customers and independent travel agents with even more choice. Rugby fans will want to experience the Six Nations live, and we are offering them the chance to do just that through either a flight with Jet2.com or a city break with Jet2CityBreaks.”

