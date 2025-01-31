Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks add two new routes to Budapest for Winter 25/26

Jet2

Scheduled flights and city breaks go on sale to Budapest from East Midlands and Newcastle International Airports for Winter 25/26 and Easter 2026. New routes mean companies now operate to Hungarian capital from six UK airport bases.

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have today announced the launch of two brand-new routes to Budapest for Winter 25/26, thanks to the launch of scheduled services from East Midlands and Newcastle International Airports.

The UK’s third largest airline and leading operator of European city breaks have responded to strong demand from UK holidaymakers looking to explore the Hungarian capital, by expanding their network to six routes.

The companies have added twice weekly services from East Midlands, with Monday and Friday flights operating between 10th October 2025 and 27th April 2026.

In addition, exclusive twice weekly services (Thursdays and Sundays) will operate from Newcastle International between 9th October 2025 and 26th April 2026. As well as being the only airline to operate to Budapest from the airport, the launch of scheduled services builds on the success of dedicated Christmas Markets trips.

Today’s announcement expands Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ programme to Budapest, with scheduled flights and city breaks already on sale for Winter 25/26 from Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds Bradford Airports, in addition to a series of dedicated Christmas Markets trips from Glasgow Airport.

Customers travelling to Budapest with Jet2CityBreaks can choose from a selection of hotels located in the heart of the city, giving them the chance to explore all that the elegant destination has to offer. They can choose from a flight-only option with leading leisure airline, Jet2.com, or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include return flights with Jet2.com including 22kg free hold luggage and 10kg of free cabin baggage, as well as a choice of hotels in central locations.

Sitting on the mighty River Danube, the city offers culture, nightlife and much more. Customers can enjoy UNESCO-stamped heritage as well as tree-lined boulevards and cobbled streets, not to mention Fisherman’s Bastion, Matthias Church and Buda Castle. When the sightseeing is done, Budapest offers quirky ruin pubs, underground clubs, rooftop terraces and cocktail bars. When all that is done, holidaymakers can enjoy the centuries-old bathhouses which are peppered around the city.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Budapest is a city that is soaring in popularity right now, and it is easy to see why when you consider its fantastic culture, history, nightlife and cuisine, not to mention its stunning architecture. In response to the demand that we are seeing from customers and independent travel agents, we are absolutely delighted to be giving holidaymakers across the East Midlands and North East the chance to experience everything Budapest has to offer. This expansion means we are on sale to Budapest from six UK airport bases for Winter 25/26 and we are looking forward to working with hotel, airport and industry partners to make this a hugely successful programme.”

