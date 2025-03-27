Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks announce biggest ever Norway and Fjords programme for 2026

Bergen, Norway

Following continued demand from customers and independent travel agents, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have today put a significantly expanded Norway and Fjords programme on sale for 2026. This includes the addition of departures to the stunning region from three new UK airport bases, as well as an extended season.

The exciting programme of flights and city breaks have gone on sale from ten UK airports, with exclusive services going on sale for the first time from Belfast International, East Midlands and Liverpool John Lennon. Alongside the brand-new routes, the companies have also expanded programmes from Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester and London Stansted (the full programme is detailed below).

The expansion means Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have increased capacity of their Bergen programme for next year by 26% when compared to Summer 25. This represents the companies’ biggest ever programme to Norway and offers customers and independent travel agents plenty of choice and flexibility.

As well as offering more choice with over 7,000 seats on sale, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have also brought forward the start of their Bergen programme, with services now available from April 2 – perfectly timed for the Easter holidays.

Customers travelling to Bergen have access to stunning Fjords including Aurlandsfjord and Nærøyfjord, as well as the city of Bergen itself which boasts a backdrop of spectacular mountains wrapped around a picturesque harbour lined with a variety of fashionable restaurants and bars. This historic harbour district, Bryggen, is part of UNESCO’s World Heritage List and provides visitors with one of the world's most significant examples of the history and culture of a particular medieval settlement.

The expansion of the Bergen programme comes on the back of demand from customers looking for discovery-based experience holidays. Jet2holidays’Discover More collection of experience-based holidays and city breaks is designed to appeal to those with a sense of adventure and include ticking off iconic sights, immersing in local cultures, sampling traditional delicacies, or taking in breathtaking scenery.

In addition to Bergen, the range also includes trips to Iceland, Athens, Rome, Marrakech, Krakow, Porto, and Croatian cruises, meaning customers can discover the best of their destination, in just one trip.

Discover More packages to Bergen include flights with Jet2.com, including 22kg hold luggage, as well as a choice of accommodation and ATOL protection all for a low £60 per person deposit.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching our biggest ever programme of flights and city breaks to Bergen and the Fjords. The response from customers and independent travel agents to the destination has been fantastic which means we are expanding our programme for 2026. This expansion includes the introduction of flights and city breaks to Bergen from Belfast International, East Midlands and Liverpool John Lennon for the first time, which means we will operate to Norway from ten UK bases next year, as well as growing our programme from existing bases.

“In addition to giving customers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the beauty of the Fjords, Bergen itself is a stunning and vibrant city with something around every corner. Bergen is proving to be a hugely popular destination as it offers plenty to see and do, and our Discover More range is the ideal product for customers who want to experience more on their holidays while taking advantage of all the award-winning benefits of travelling with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks.”

The full 2026 programme to Bergen is as follows:

Belfast International Airport

NEW EXCLUSIVE ROUTE – 1 x three-night mid-week break, departing on Monday 13th April 2026.

Birmingham Airport

5 x breaks in total (up from 4 in 2025).

(up from 4 in 2025). 2 x three-night mid-week breaks , departing on Monday 20th and 27th April 2026.

, departing on Monday 20th and 27th April 2026. 3 x four-night long-weekend breaks, departing on Thursday 16th, 23rd and 30th April 2026.

Bristol Airport

2 x breaks in total (up from one in 2025).

(up from one in 2025). 1 x three-night mid-week break , departing on Monday 6th April 2026.

, departing on Monday 6th April 2026. 1 x four-night long-weekend break, departing on Thursday 2nd April 2026.

Edinburgh Airport

4 x breaks in total.

2 x three-night mid-week breaks , departing on Monday 4th and 11th May 2026

, departing on Monday 4th and 11th May 2026 2 x four-night long-weekend breaks, departing on Thursday 7th and 14th May 2026.

East Midlands Airport

NEW EXCLUSIVE ROUTE – 1 x four-night long-weekend break, departing on Thursday 9th April 2026.

Leeds Bradford Airport

4 x breaks in total.

2 x three-night mid-week breaks , departing on Monday 4th and 11th May 2026.

, departing on Monday 4th and 11th May 2026. 2 x four-night long-weekend breaks,departing on Thursday 7th and 14th May 2026.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

NEW EXCLUSIVE ROUTE – 1 x four-night long-weekend break , departing on Thursday 16th April 2026.

, departing on Thursday 16th April 2026. London Stansted Airport

4 x breaks in total (up from three in 2025).

(up from three in 2025). 2 x three-night mid-week breaks ,departing on Monday 20th and 27th April 2026.

,departing on Monday 20th and 27th April 2026. 2 x four-night long-weekend breaks, departing on Thursday 23rd and 30th April 2026.

Manchester Airport

14 x departures in total (up from 11 in 2025) giving customers fantastic choice thanks to twice weekly departures (Monday and Friday) operating between 2nd April and 18th May 2026.

Newcastle International Airport

4 x breaks in total.

2 x three-night mid-week breaks ,departing on Monday 6th and 13th April 2026.

,departing on Monday 6th and 13th April 2026. 2 x four-night long-weekend breaks,departing on Thursday 2nd and 9th April 2026.

Sample Packages:

Jet2CityBreaks – Norway, Bergen, Bergen City, 3 star Grand Hotel Terminus, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on 13th April 2026.

Price: £699 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and coach transfers.

Jet2CityBreaks - Norway, Bergen, Bergen City, 3 star Magic Hotel Solheimsviken, 4 nights bed and breakfast departing from East Midlands on 9th April 2026.

Price: £729 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and coach transfers.

Jet2CityBreaks - Norway, Bergen, Bergen City, 3 star Heimen Hotel Bergen, 4 nights bed and breakfast departing from Liverpool John Lennon on 16th April 2026.

Price: £739 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and coach transfers.