Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ biggest ever Bergen programme takes off

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ biggest ever programme of flights and city breaks to Bergen comes into operation today, after their first flight for 2025 departed from Manchester Airport to the Norwegian city.

Over the coming weeks, the leading leisure airline and city breaks specialist will be expanding their Spring 25 programme to Bergen even further, with flights departing from Bristol, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Newcastle International and London Stansted Airports. With flights and city breaks on sale from a total of seven UK airport bases, including 31 departures throughout spring, this year marks the companies’ largest Bergen programme to date.

For the first time, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will start operating to Bergen from Bristol, Edinburgh and London Stansted Airports, giving even more customers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Norway’s world-renowned Fjords. These three brand-new routes, in addition to the extra flights on sale from existing airport bases, means that the total seat capacity has more than doubled in comparison to last year’s programme.

In response to demand from customers who are looking for more discovery-based experience holidays, this year’s programme has been brought forward to allow more holidaymakers to enjoy the spring season for longer, creating fantastic choice and flexibility for customers.

As well as providing an easy gateway for holidaymakers to access breathtaking Fjords such as Nærøyfjord and Aurlandsfjord, the city of Bergen itself provides visitors with one of the world's most significant examples of the culture and history of a particular medieval settlement. Bryggen, the historic harbour district, is part of UNESCO’s World Heritage List, complemented by a backdrop of stunning mountains wrapped around waterside restaurants, bars and shops.

The full 2025 programme to Bergen is as follows:

Birmingham Airport

3 x breaks in total (up from two in 2024).

(up from two in 2024). 2 x three-night long-weekend breaks , departing on Friday 18th April and 25th April 2025.

, departing on Friday 18th April and 25th April 2025. 2 x four-night midweek breaks departing on Monday 21st and 28th April 2025.

Bristol Airport

New route - 1 x three-night long weekend break departing on Friday 2nd May 2025.

EdinburghAirport

New route – 4 x breaks in total

2 x four-night midweek breaks departing on Monday 5th and 12th May 2025.

departing on Monday 5th and 12th May 2025. 2 x three-night long-weekend breaks, departing on Friday 9th and 16th May 2025.

Leeds BradfordAirport

4 x breaks in total (up from three in 2024)

(up from three in 2024) 2 x three-night midweek breaks departing on Monday 5th May and 12th May 2025.

departing on Monday 5th May and 12th May 2025. 2 x four-night long weekend breaks departing on Thursday 8th May and 15th May 2025.

London StanstedAirport

New route – 3 x breaks in total

2 x four-night long-weekend breaks , departing on Thursday 24th April and 1st May 2025.

, departing on Thursday 24th April and 1st May 2025. 1 x three-night midweek break departing on Monday 28th April 2025.

ManchesterAirport

11 x departures in total (up from seven in 2024) giving customers fantastic choice thanks to twice weekly departures (Mondays and Fridays) operating between 11th April and 16th May 2025.

Newcastle InternationalAirport

4 x breaks in total (up from two in 2024).

(up from two in 2024). 2 x four-night long weekend breaks departing on Thursday 10th April and 17th April 2025.

departing on Thursday 10th April and 17th April 2025. 2 x three-night midweek breaks departing on Monday 14th April and 21st April 2025.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to see our biggest ever programme of flights and city breaks to Bergen start operating today with our first flights of the year departing from Manchester Airport, and flights starting from a further six UK airport bases in the coming weeks. The addition of extra flights and packages to this awe-inspiring destination for Spring 25, including three brand-new routes, gives customers even more opportunities to experience the stunning Fjords. Bergen is a lively and charming city bursting with gems to be discovered, and we expect this expanded programme to be a hit amongst holidaymakers.”

In yet further good news, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have recently put a significantly expanded Bergen programme on sale for 2026. This includes the addition of departures to the stunning region from three new UK airports (Belfast International,East Midlands and Liverpool John Lennon) and expanded programmes from Birmingham, Bristol,Manchester and London Stansted.

