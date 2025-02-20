Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks expand Christmas Markets programme for Winter 25/26

Vienna Christmas Markets

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have expanded their Christmas Markets programme for Winter 25/26, by putting over 10,000 extra seats on sale and extending the season to festive favourites from across seven UK airports.

In response to continued strong demand for their enormously popular Christmas Markets programme, the leading leisure airline and UK’s leading operator of European city breaks have added more flights to Budapest, Copenhagen, Gdansk and Vienna for this winter. As a result of the additional services, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have also extended the Christmas Markets season to Copenhagen and Gdansk, with festive trips and city breaks now available to Gdansk until 5th January 2026.

With European Christmas markets continuing to enjoy enormous popularity from customers wanting to enjoy authentic festive experiences, the companies will operate their biggest ever Christmas Markets programme this winter. The huge programme represents over 305,000 seats on sale in total, and a capacity increase of 27% when compared to Winter 24/25.

A full breakdown of the additional Christmas Market services on sale per base is as follows:

Copenhagen Christmas Markets

Birmingham Airport

· Additional services (Monday and Friday) added to Gdansk from 26th December 2025 to 5th January 2026.

East Midlands Airport

· Additional services to Vienna means an extended Winter 25/26 Christmas Markets season from 21st November 2025.

· Winter 25/26 Christmas Markets season to Vienna extended with services now available from 13th November 2025.

Glasgow Airport

· New Monday and Friday services operating to Budapest from 21st November to 22nd December 2025 means an extended Christmas Markets season.

Leeds Bradford Airport

· Additional Monday and Friday services to Copenhagen from 21st to 24th November 2025.

· Christmas Markets season for Winter 25/26 extended to Vienna with services starting from 14th November 2025.

Manchester Airport

· Extra Monday and Friday services to Gdansk from 26th December 2025 to 5th January 2026.

· Additional services to Vienna means an earlier start to the Christmas Markets season from 13th November 2025.

Newcastle International Airport

Additional services to Copenhagen means an extended Winter 25/26 Christmas Markets season to the festive destination from 21st November 2025. Extra Thursday and Sunday services to Vienna from 13th to 16th November 2025.

For Winter 25/26, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will operate to nine Christmas Market destinations –Berlin, Budapest, Cologne, Copenhagen, Gdansk, Krakow, Prague, Tallinn and Vienna from across 12 of their UK airports (Belfast International, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted).

Whether holidaymakers are looking for a weekend, long-weekend or mid-week stay, with multiple weekly services on sale and friendly flight times, the airline and city breaks operator are offering plenty of opportunity this winter to marvel at the twinkle of a thousand lights and the joys of festive sights, as well as enjoying the scent of gingerbread delights - guaranteeing the perfect start to the Christmas countdown.

Customers booking a Christmas Markets getaway can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include return flights with Jet2.com including 22kg baggage and 10kg hand luggage, as well as a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the best Christmas Market destinations in Europe.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This announcement represents a significant expansion to our Winter 25/26 Christmas Markets programme, giving customers and independent travel agents even more choice. The expansion comes in direct response to the strong demand we are seeing from customers and independent travel agents for our Christmas Markets programme, and it means we are giving holidaymakers exactly what they want – even more opportunity to enjoy the best festive experiences across Europe this winter. Our Winter 25/26 Christmas Markets programme promises to be our best yet, and we look forward to taking holidaymakers to their favourite winter wonderlands.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2citybreaks.com