Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announce La Palma as new Canary Islands destination from Summer 26

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have today announced the launch of their fifth destination in the Canary Islands, with brand-new flights and holidays to La Palma going on sale.

As a result of today’s exciting announcement, the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator is offering services to La Palma from London Stansted and Manchester Airports. La Palma is an exclusive destination to Jet2 from London Stansted Airport.

The brand-new flying programme means two weekly services (Monday and Friday) will be on sale year-round from Manchester Airport to La Palma, commencing from 3rd April 2026.

Exclusive services will be available from London Stansted Airport, with two weekly services (Monday and Friday) operating from 26th October 2026.

Thanks to its year-round warm climate, the launch gives customers the opportunity to enjoy the delights of La Palma across all seasons.

The addition of La Palma means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate to five destinations across the Canary Islands from Summer 26 and comeson the back of continued demand from UK holidaymakers looking to take advantage of the year-round sunshine.

As well as going on sale with flights to La Palma, Jet2holidays has also launched a range of hotels located across the picturesque island. A selection of 2-4 star hotels are now available to book across stunning resorts including – Los Cancajos, Puerto Naos and Tazacorte.

La Palma is known as ‘La Isla Bonita’ (the beautiful island), it is a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve with 19 protected natural spots and offers a memorable getaway with an adventurous twist. Holidaymakers can wander luscious woodlands paired with breathtaking sea views and follow this by enjoying a spot of stargazing under twinkling skies. Sleepy seaside villages and resorts like Los Cancajos and Puerto Naos offer black-sand beaches and peaceful promenades, while the capital Santa Cruz charms with its cobbled streets and colonial-style buildings. At the heart of the island, the volcanic landscape promises epic hikes and postcard-perfect panoramas. Customers will be able to book excursions too, to make their holiday extra special and see all the wonderful sights the island has to offer.

The launch gives customers the opportunity to enjoy award-winning flights and holidays to La Palma for the first time with the airline and tour operator. Whether booking flights with Jet2.com or a package getaway with Jet2holidays, holidaymakers can experience the companies’ industry leading customer service which has seen both brands be named Which? Recommended Providers.

Jet2holidays’ ATOL-protected package holidays include return transfers, VIP customer service and in-resort Customer Helpers, along with friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance with Jet2.com, all for a low £60 per person deposit.

Customers flying with Jet2.com receive that very same award-winning customer service, a 10kg hand luggage allowance, great flight times and friendly low fares.

In addition to the holiday hotspots of Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Tenerife, customers and independent travel agents now have more choice than ever when it comes to enjoying a year-round holiday in the Canary Islands, thanks to the brand-new addition to the programme.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The launch of La Palma gives holidaymakers and independent travel agents the chance to enjoy everything this incredible island has to offer. We are delighted to be expanding our presence across the Canary Islands from London Stansted and Manchester Airports by adding this brand-new gateway to our portfolio, appealing to holidaymakers looking to explore the island’s natural beauty. Offering customers and independent travel agents even more choice, we are also pleased to be adding a selection of hotels across scenic resorts, available to book now.”

He added: “After experiencing consistent demand from holidaymakers wanting to escape to the Canary Islands throughout the year, we are confident that these new flights and holidays will prove popular with customers looking for an adventure style holiday, paired with knockout scenery. We are already looking forward to taking customers to La Palma for the first time on their well-deserved holidays from April 2026 and beyond.”

Raquel Rebollo, Minister of Tourism of the Cabildo of La Palma, said: “The UK market is one of our priorities to open and attract to La Palma and we are delighted to have achieved this, thanks to great collaboration and hard work with Jet2 and other institutions. One of the main goals of this administration is to open new doors and tap into new markets, such as the UK, and this announcement just shows how much potential there is to grow tourism on our island."

For further information, please visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com