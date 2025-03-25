Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announce major expansion for Winter 25/26

Berlin Christmas Markets

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have responded to continued demand for flights and holidays for Winter 25/26, by announcing a significant expansion across their Winter Sun, City Breaks, Christmas Markets and Ski programmes from nine of their UK bases.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This growth includes the addition of three brand-new routes and additional capacity to popular destinations, as well as season extensions.

Today’s announcement represents an additional 96,000 seatsgoing on sale for Winter 25/26 from November 2025 to March 2026, giving customers and independent travel agents plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to getting away next winter - whether they want to enjoy some winter sun, a Christmas Markets break, explore a new city or hit the slopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expansion has seen the leading leisure airline and UK’s leading tour operator reveal a hat trick of brand-new routes for Winter 25/26, including two new Christmas Markets routes from Bristol to Gdansk and Berlin, and a new ski route from Newcastle International to Chambery which is an exclusive route to Jet2.com from the airport. (full details of new routes and additional flying broken down by base below)

The good news does not stop there as Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have also expanded their Winter Sun programme to the Canary Islands, Malta, Cyprus, Turkey, Malaga, Alicante, Madeira and the Algarve for Winter 25/26.

As a result of the expansion to Malta, an additional 8,500 seats have gone on sale from six UK airport bases – Bristol, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and NewcastleInternational.

In response to the increasing number of customers looking to enjoy the magic of Europe’s Christmas Markets, as well as launching the two new routes, Jet2CityBreaks has put on extra flying from Liverpool John Lennon to Prague and Krakow, with services now operating over the Christmas and New Year period. The city breaks specialist has increased services to Prague and Paris from Leeds Bradford Airport over the festive season too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more customers looking for culture, history, cuisine and sightseeing, Jet2CityBreaks has also brought forward the start of the season from Birmingham to Porto, with flights now available during the February half-term.

In addition to the new ski route from Newcastle International to Chambery, Jet2.com has added a 3rd Saturday flight to Geneva from Leeds Bradford and put extra Sunday services on sale from Newcastle International to Geneva, giving customers even more opportunity to hit the slopes next winter.

Holidaymakers travelling on a Winter 25/26 holiday with Jet2.com, Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks benefit from the companies’ leisure flights and ATOL protected package holidays, as well as having the opportunity to experience the industry-leading customer service which has earned the companies the prestigious accolade of Which? Travel Brand of the Year for the past three years. In addition to that, Jet2.com has been recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider for the past nine years and Jet2holidays has been recognised as Which? Recommended Provider for the past seven years.

The new routes and services being added for Winter 25/26 per base are as follows:

Belfast International Airport

Extra Mondy and Friday services to Malaga from 22nd December 2025 to 5th January 2026.

Additional weekly Friday services to Tenerife from 26th December 2025 to 2nd January 2026.

Birmingham Airport

Extra Sunday services to Lanzarote from 15th February to 22nd March 2026.

Additional Saturday services to Alicante from 14th February to 28th March 2026.

Extra Tuesday services to Antalya, Funchal (Madeira) and Fuerteventura from 23rd December 2025 to 6th January 2026.

Extra Wednesday services to Gran Canaria from 24th December 2025 to 7th January 2026.

Season to Porto brought forward to include February half-term after twice-weekly flights (Thursday and Sunday) added from 12th February to 26th March 2026.

Additional Monday flying to Paphos from 10th November 2025 to 24th November 2025.

Extra Thursday services to Tenerife from 12th February to 26th March 2025.

Bristol Airport

TWO BRAND-NEWChristmas Market routes – Berlin and Gdansk, with Monday and Friday services to Gdansk operating from 28th November to 15th December 2025, and Thursday and Sunday services operating to Berlin from 27th November to 21st December 2025.

Extra services (Thursday and Sunday) to Malaga over Christmas and New Year and in February and March 2026.

Additional services to Malta over Christmas and in February and March 2026.

Extra Sunday flying to Paphos from 16th to 23rd November 2025.

Extra Sunday services to Tenerife from 15th February to 22nd March 2026.

Edinburgh Airport

Additional Tuesday services to Lanzarote from 23rd December 2025 to 6th January 2026.

Extra Tuesday and Saturday services to Malaga over Christmas and in March 2026.

Additional Tuesday and Sunday flying to Faro from 23rd December 2025 to 4th January 2026.

New Sunday services to Malta from 15th February to 22nd March 2026, means two weekly services available during the February half-term.

East Midlands Airport

More capacity to Malaga in November as well as Saturday flights in January and February 2026.

Extra Tuesday flying to Alicante from 23rd December 2025 to 6th January 2026.

New Tuesday services to Faro from 4th to 11th November 2025.

More capacity to Malta in March 2026 meaning two weekly services available during this time.

Additional Wednesday flying to Paphos from 12th to 26th November 2025.

Extra Sunday services to Tenerife from 22nd February to 22nd March 2026.

Glasgow Airport

Additional flying to Malaga in November 2025 as well as weekend flights added over Xmas and New Year.

Extra Saturday services to Alicante from 10th January to 7th February 2026.

New Tuesday services to Faro from 28th October to 18th November 2025.

Additional departures to Malta in November 2025 and March 2026.

Leeds Bradford Airport

Additional services to Malaga in November 2025 and weekended capacity added from January to March 2026.

Extra services to Alicante in November and December 2025, as well as in March 2026.

New flights to Antalya in November 2025 and March 2026.

Extra Tuesday services to Paris from 23rd to 30th December 2025, meaning increased flying during the Xmas and New Year period.

Additional Monday, Tuesday and Friday services to Faro from 4th November 2025 to 24th March 2026.

Extra Thursday flying to Funchal (Madeira) from 12th February to 26th March 2026, meaning two weekly flights during the February half-term.

Extra Monday services to Fuerteventura from 22nd December to 5th January 2026.

Additional Saturday flying to Geneva from 27th December 2025 to 21st March 2026.

Additional services to Malta in November 2025 and over Christmas.

Extra Monday flying to Paphos from 3rd to 10th November 2025.

New Monday services to Palma(Majorca) on 3rd November 2025.

Additional Monday and Friday services to Prague from 28th November to 22nd December 2025, meaning four weekly flights during the Christmas Markets period.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Extra Tuesday and Saturday flights to Malaga from 20th December 2025 to 6th January 2026.

Additional Tuesday services to Alicante from 30th December 2025 to 6th January 2026.

New Wednesday and Sunday services to Faro from 21st December 2025 to 7th January 2026.

Additional Monday and Friday flying to Krakow from 19th December 2025 to 5th January 2026.

Additional Monday and Friday flying to Prague from 19th December 2025 to 5th January 2026.

Newcastle International Airport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW SKI ROUTE to Chambery with weekly Saturday services operating from 20th December 2025 to 28th February 2026.

Extra services to Malaga between January and March 2026.

Additional flying to Alicante in November 2025 and February 2026.

New Sunday services to Geneva from 28th December 2025 to 22nd March 2026.

Extra Saturday flying to Gran Canaria from 14th February to 28th March 2026.

Additional Monday services to Malta from 16th February to 23rd March 2026, meaning two weekly flights available during the February half-term.

New Saturday flights to Palma(Majorca) from 7th to 28th March 2026.

Extra Sunday services to Tenerife from 15th February to 22nd March 2026.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing continued demand for our award-winning flights and holidays and with Winter 25/26 looking so popular, we are in the position to respond with a massively expanded programme from across nine of our UK airport bases. As well as offering three brand-new routes, we are also putting additional capacity on sale to popular destinations and extending the winter season. The expansion means we are giving customers even more choice and flexibility when it comes to enjoying some Winter Sun, a city break, a Christmas Market or hitting the slopes. Such an expansion would not be possible without customers choosing to travel with us in huge numbers, so I would like to sincerely thank our customers and independent travel agent partners for their continued support. We look forward to taking lots of happy holidaymakers on their well-deserved holidays next winter and showcasing our award-winning credentials.”

Sample packages:

Jet2CityBreaks - Poland, Gdansk, Gdansk City, 2 star Moon Hostel Gdansk, 3 nights room only departing from Bristol on 28th November 2025.

Price: £489 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2CityBreaks – Germany, Berlin, Berlin City, 3+ star The Hoxton Charlottenburg, 3 nights room only departing from Bristol on 27th November 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: £619 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

All prices correct at the time of issue.

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com