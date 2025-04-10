Jet2.com and Jet2holidays expand Jersey programme for Summer 26

L-R: Ricard Querol (General Manager – Airports & Tourism Organisations, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays), Steve Lilley (Aviation Development Director, Bournemouth Airport), Chris Groom (Head of Commercial Planning, Jet2.com), Janice Mather (Head of Airports & Tourism Organisations, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays), Jacob Bramley (General Manager – Airports & Tourism Organisations, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays), Paul Holley (Head of Commercial, Ports of Jersey), Andrew Bell (CEO Regional and City Airports), Stephen King (CCO, Ports of Jersey), David Neill (Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays)

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are today announcing a significant expansion to their Jersey programme for Summer 26, by putting a brand-new route, extra capacity and extended seasons on sale.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator are once again stepping in to meet demand from customers and independent travel agents, including the launch of a brand-new and exclusive route toJersey from Bournemouth Airport for Summer 26. This means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate to six brand-new routes in Summer 26 from Bournemouth Airport, a massively expanded programme which reflects the huge demand for the companies’ award-winning flights and holidays since launch.

On top of this, extra services from Newcastle International Airport have also been added, and the companies have extended the summer season to the destination from East Midlands and Leeds Bradford Airports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest expansion means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have nearly 50,000 seats on sale between Jersey and the UK mainland next summer, representing a capacity increase of more than 50% when compared to Summer 25.

Jersey

Giving holidaymakers even greater choice and flexibility when it comes to exploring the largest of the Channel Islands next summer, the companies will operate a brand-new and exclusive route from Bournemouth Airport to Jersey from 25 July to 29 September 2026. During this time, two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) will be available.

The good news does not stop there as Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have also put on additional flying to Jersey from Newcastle International Airport, with extra Tuesday services from 26 May to 29 September 2026. This is in addition to existing flights operating on a Saturday for Summer 26 and means customers have a choice of two weekly services.

In response to the increasing number of customers heading to Jersey, the companies have extended the season from East Midlands and Leeds Bradford Airports too. As a result, flights and holidays to Jersey will be on sale until 10 October from East Midlands Airport, meaning customers and independent travel agents can choose from flights operating from 24 May 2026 right through to October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, a number of services have been added in May from Leeds Bradford Airport, meaning the season will start from 2 May and run right through to 10 October 2026.

With great choice and flexibility available, and a short flight time, holidaymakers can enjoy either a long weekend, or a longer break. A range of 3-5 star accommodation is also available in Grouville, St Helier, St Brelade’s Bay, St Peter and St Aubin, meaning customers can also enjoy ATOL protected package holidays with the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays.

Sitting between Britain and France, just a short distance from the UK, Jersey offers aquamarine waters and vast stretches of white sand beaches. At just nine miles by five miles, Jersey is known as the “little island with the big spirit” and its warm and sunny climate is ideal for those looking to pursue a range of outdoor activities such as hiking, surfing, kayaking and diving. Add to that castles, forts, museums, cobbled streets and rolling hills, Jersey offers holidaymakers everything they need for the perfect getaway.

Holidaymakers travelling to Jersey with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays benefit from the companies’ leisure flights and ATOL protected package holidays, as well as having the opportunity to experience the industry-leading customer service which has earned the companies the prestigious accolade of Which? Travel Brand of the Year for the past three years. In addition to that, Jet2.com has been recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider for the past ten years and Jet2holidays has been recognised as Which? Recommended Provider for the past seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be significantly expanding our Jersey programme for Summer 26, following continued demand from customers and independent travel agents. The addition of this brand-new and exclusive route from Bournemouth Airport, on top of additional capacity and extended seasons across three other UK bases, means we are offering a great choice of flights departing from four of our UK airports next summer. With weekend and midweek flights available, customers have plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to enjoying a getaway to Jersey next summer with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.”

Tricia Warwick, Chief Executive of Visit Jersey, added: “Jet2’s decision to add new routes and increased capacity to Jersey is a significant boost for the island and our visitor economy. Connectivity is crucial for Jersey, and this expanded access will make it easier for more visitors to experience our beautiful island. We look forward to continued collaboration with Jet2 and Ports of Jersey to further strengthen Jersey’s position as a visitor destination.”

Ports of Jersey’s Chief Operating Officer, Stephen King, said: “Jet2’s continued investment in Jersey is a strong vote of confidence in our Island and its future as a thriving destination. This decision to expand their routes and capacity provides a major boost for connectivity, tourism, and the local economy. Thousands more visitors will be able to enjoy a warm Jersey welcome, sample some excellent Jersey cuisine and explore our beautiful beaches, country lanes and unique history.

“We’re proud to work with Jet2 and look forward to building on this partnership to deliver even more choice and convenience for both Islanders and visitors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further information and to book visit jet2.com or jet2holidays.com

If you are an independent travel agent and are interested in learning more about how you could benefit from working in partnership with Jet2holidays, please visit the company’s dedicated trade site: trade.jet2holidays.com