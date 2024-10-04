Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launch biggest ever Greek programme for 2026

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced their biggest ever programme to Greece for Summer 2026, with flights and holidays to 14 Greek destinations now available to book from across all 12 of the companies UK airports.

The expanded programme means three million seats have gone on sale (almost 100,000 more seats than Summer 25), representing 110 routes, including six new routes and five exclusive routes for Summer 26. The programme will see the companies operate more than 315 departing weekly flights to Greece from their 12 UK airports.

The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator have responded to strong demand from UK holidaymakers wanting to book their holidays to Greece well in advance, going on sale with their summer programme to Greece earlier than ever before and ahead of any other UK airline or tour operator.

An expanded fleet of aircraft will take customers on their holidays to Greece from the UK, including more of the companies’ brand-new and more fuel-efficient fleet of Airbus A321neo aircraft, which are over 20% more fuel efficient than older aircraft, and have a lower noise footprint of 50%.

Kos Skyline

With flights and holidays to 14 destinations in Greece on sale for Summer 26 from across all 12 of the companies’ UK airports - Belfast International, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports, customers and independent travel agents can now go ahead and lock in some summer sun nice and early. Today’s announcement also means that locals can book their flights to the UK with award-winning airline Jet2.com too.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate to the following Greek destinations in Summer 2026 - Crete (Heraklion), Crete (Chania), Corfu, Kefalonia, Lesbos, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Preveza, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante and Athens.

The six new summer routes to Greece with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays for Summer 26 are as follows:

· Bournemouth to Kos (exclusive to Jet2.com)

· East Midlands to Preveza (exclusive to Jet2.com)

· East Midlands to Halkidiki (exclusive to Jet2.com)

· Edinburgh to Kefalonia

· Edinburgh to Kalamata (exclusive to Jet2.com)

· Newcastle to Preveza (exclusive to Jet2.com)

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers are telling us they want to book ahead and secure that all-important holiday to Greece, so we have responded to that demand by putting our biggest ever Greek Summer programme on sale for 2026, earlier than anyone else and earlier than ever before.

“This Summer 26 programme represents a huge expansion with more seats and routes on sale to Greece, including 110 routes and six new routes. As well as offering customers and independent travel agents a greater selection of flights and holidays to choose from, we are bringing in extra aircraft, including more brand-new and more fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo aircraft, which are over 20% more fuel-efficient than older aircraft, and have a lower noise footprint.

“Greece is a critical strategic destination for us, and we will continue working in partnership with partners, airports, hoteliers and municipalities across Greece to celebrate this magnificent destination so that we can bring more holidaymakers to experience its magic. We look forward to enjoying many more years of success, working alongside our partners.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com