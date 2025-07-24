Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launch Chania for Summer 26 as tenth Greek destination from East Midlands Airport

Chania

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are expanding their programme to Greece from East Midlands Airport for Summer 26 by putting a brand-new route to Chania (Crete) on sale.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator have responded to demand from customers and independent travel agents wanting to discover the gems of Greece next summer by adding a tenth Greek destination from East Midlands Airport.

Today’s announcement will see the companies operate brand-new weekly Tuesday services from East Midlands Airport to Chania from 26th May to 27th October 2026, offering holidaymakers the opportunity to explore Crete’s breathtaking western region for the very first time from the airport base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays, customers can experience the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays repeatedly win high-profile accolades.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, return transfers, Free Child Place holidays and ATOL protection with the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays.

Holidaymakers can look forward to spending their time in Chania hopping between traditional harbours, emerald-green lagoons and calming lakes. With plenty of history to unearth, plus a menu of Blue Flag beaches to work through, this picturesque side of the Greek island has every type of traveller covered. In addition to the stunning choice of costal resorts, a charming trip to Chania Town offers an authentic slice of Greece thanks to its medieval buildings paired with inviting soft sands.

As well as enjoying flights and holidays to Chania for the first time from next summer, customers and independent travel agents booking and travelling from East Midlands Airport can also choose from nine other Greek destinations - Corfu, Heraklion (Crete), Kefalonia, Kos, Preveza, Rhodes, Skiathos, Thessaloniki and Zante for an authentic Greek getaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have an impressive 43 sun-kissed destinations on sale from East Midlands Airport for Summer 26, giving holidaymakers in the region plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to jetting away next summer. This includes six brand-new routes (Agadir, Costa de Almeria, Pula, Preveza, Thessaloniki and Split) in addition to the announcement of Chania.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “After experiencing continued demand for our award-winning flights and holidays to Greece, we are pleased to announce our tenth Greek destination from East Midlands Airport for Summer 26. We know just how much holidaymakers enjoy soaking up the sun in Chania, and we are delighted to be offering the chance for customers and independent travel agents in the region to explore this beautiful area of Crete for the very first time.

"Next summer will be our biggest ever programme from East Midlands Airport, so we encourage holidaymakers to get organised and book early to secure the best rooms in the top hotels and give themselves a getaway to look forward to next year, with more choice and flexibility than ever before.”

Steve Griffiths, East Midlands Airport’s Managing Director, said: “Greece and its islands are among the most popular destinations for people who choose to fly from East Midlands, so Jet2’s new route to Chania next summer is a fantastic new option for our customers. We’re looking forward to summer 2026 when Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will be offering seven brand new routes, meaning a total of 43 sun and leisure city destinations are now available to book with them from East Midlands Airport for next year. We will provide the chilled-out start to people’s holidays that they look for when choosing East Midlands.”