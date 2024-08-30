Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

30th August 2024: Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have today unveiled a brand-new sale for Summer 25 and Winter 24/25, with savings exclusively available to customers with a MyJet2 account or who book their holiday via an independent travel agent.

From this morning (Friday 30th August), the UK’s largest tour operator is offering those customers £50 off PER PERSON on ALL award-winning Jet2holidays that depart between 1st November 2024 and 31st October 31st 2025.

The sale means a family of four can save £200 or a couple can save £100 if they book a holiday due to travel between those dates via the Jet2holidays website, app, contact centre or through an independent travel agent.

The offers apply across thousands of 2-5 star hotels and villas in more than 60 destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands. To sign up for a MyJet2 account, all customers need to do is visit: https://www.jet2holidays.com/myjet2.

Customers with a MyJet2 account can also save on Jet2.com flights, as the leading leisure airline is offering £20 off per person on all return flights that are due to travel between 1st November 2024 and 31st October 31st 2025 too. So, whether it’s a flight to enjoy a holiday, leisure city break or ski trip, customers can take advantage of big savings for Summer 25 and Winter 24/25, with savings available across millions of seats.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays customers can already enjoy money off their Summer 24 flights and holidays, thanks to an existing offer which gives customers £50 off per person on Jet2holidays that depart up to and including October 31st 2024, with customers who have a MyJet2 account enjoying £60 off per person. Those looking for a late flight-only booking can also save on Jet2.com flights, with 10% off all flights due to travel up to and including October 31st 2024 too.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As we come towards the end of another fantastic summer, we know that customers are desperate to get their next holiday booked in. This brand new-sale comes at the perfect time, giving customers savings across all Summer 25 and Winter 24/25 holidays, meaning they can look forward to making new holiday memories for even less.”

He added: “With savings across millions of seats with Jet2.com too, we know this new sale will be a huge hit with our loyal customers and we know that places will disappear fast!”

To take advantage of this sale, visit www.jet2holidays.com or www.jet2.com