Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ new Jerez and Pula programmes take flight for Summer 25

Jet2.com Red Team mark its first flight to Pula from Manchester.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have waved off their first flights on their brand-new routes to Jerez and Pula, marking the launch of two new destinations for Summer 25.

The busy flights signal the start of the companies offering flights to Jerez for Summer 25, opening up holidays to the stunning Costa de la Luz region, as well as the new route to Pula, creating a gateway to the beautiful Istrian Coast.

In celebration of the two new routes, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays greeted holidaymakers onboard the first flights with a VIP welcome, including vouchers to help get their holiday off to a great start.

With weekly Friday services operating from Birmingham Airport to Jerez up until 31st October 2025, customers and independent travel agents in the West Midlands can now access the beautiful Spanish region this summer. Customers can also escape to the Spanish sunshine from Manchester and Leeds Bradford Airports for the first time over the coming days, with all routes exclusive to Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

Flights and holidays to Jerez will also commence from London Stansted Airport next summer, meaning the companies will operate to the Spanish hotspot from four UK airport bases for Summer 26.

In addition, customers in the North West can take off on the companies’ exclusive route from Manchester Airport to Pula for the first time, thanks to the two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) up until 16th October 2025. Holidaymakers travelling from Birmingham (excusive route) and London Stansted Airports can also look forward to escaping to the Croatian region in Summer 25, offering customers and independent travel agents lots of choice and flexibility when it comes to exploring Pula and the Istrian Coast.

As well as enjoying a Croatian getaway this summer from three UK airport bases, holidaymakers can also escape to Pula from East Midlands Airport next summer on the companies’ exclusive route for Summer 26.

Also known as the ‘Coast of Light’, the Costa de la Luz is a stunning spot on the south-western coast of Spain, making it the perfect choice for a sun-kissed holiday. This unspoiled corner of Spain offers stretches of sandy beaches and rich Andalusian history, packed with authentic culture. Renowned for its bustling markets, impressive architecture and luscious green countryside, the Costa de la Luz is also known for its Mediterranean climate, exciting excursions and first-class golf courses.

Pula is a picture-postcard Croatian resort packed full of history and knockout beaches. Sun-seekers, history buffs and foodies alike have plenty to play with between the cuisine, coastlines and culture on offer. Customers can also make the most of the Istrian Coast and its pretty promenades, Blue Flag beaches, traditional trattorias and buckets of old-world charm.

The full programme to Jerez is as follows:

Birmingham (exclusive) – weekly Friday services operating from 2nd May 2025 to 31st October 2025, increasing to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 1st May 2026 to 30th October 2026.

– weekly Friday services operating from 2nd May 2025 to 31st October 2025, increasing to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 1st May 2026 to 30th October 2026. Manchester (exclusive) – weekly Saturday services operating from 3rd May 2025 to 1st November 2025, increasing to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) from 2nd May 2026 to 31st October 2026.

– weekly Saturday services operating from 3rd May 2025 to 1st November 2025, increasing to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) from 2nd May 2026 to 31st October 2026. Leeds Bradford (exclusive) – weekly Tuesday services operating from 6th May 2025 to 28th October 2025, followed by weekly Sunday services operating from 3rd May 2026 to 1st November 2026.

– weekly Tuesday services operating from 6th May 2025 to 28th October 2025, followed by weekly Sunday services operating from 3rd May 2026 to 1st November 2026. London Stansted (exclusive) – two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday) operating from 1st May 2026 to 30th October 2026.

Jet2’s flying programme to Pula is as follows:

Manchester (exclusive) – two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) operating from 1st May 2025 to 16th October 2025, recommencing from 4th May 2026 to 15th October 2026.

– two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) operating from 1st May 2025 to 16th October 2025, recommencing from 4th May 2026 to 15th October 2026. Birmingham (exclusive) – two weekly services (Monday and Friday) operating from 2nd May 2025 to 17th October 2025, recommencing from 1st May 2026 to 16th October 2026.

– two weekly services (Monday and Friday) operating from 2nd May 2025 to 17th October 2025, recommencing from 1st May 2026 to 16th October 2026. London Stansted – weekly Saturday services operating from 3rd May 2025 to 18th October 2025, followed by weekly Sunday services operating from 3rd May 2026 to 18th October 2026.

– weekly Saturday services operating from 3rd May 2025 to 18th October 2025, followed by weekly Sunday services operating from 3rd May 2026 to 18th October 2026. East Midlands (exclusive) – weekly Sunday services operating from 24th May 2026 to 4th October 2026.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As we commence our biggest ever summer programme, we are thrilled to see our inaugural flights to Jerez and Pula take off. We are already looking forward to seeing our full Summer 25 programme taking off to allow our customers to explore these two brand-new destinations. Since putting both new gateways on sale, customers and independent travel agents have been booking getaways to these stunning regions in their numbers. With miles of golden sands and heaps of culture to be discovered, we are offering holidaymakers plenty of opportunity to get away to both new destinations this summer and next.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

Independent travel agents can visit: trade.jet2holidays.com