Jet2.com and Jet2holidays put first Winter Sun programme on sale from London Luton Airport just one week after launching

Just one week after announcing the launch of award-winning flights and holidays from London Luton Airport for Summer 25, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have today put their first ever Winter Sun programme on sale for Winter 25/26 from their newest and 13th UK base airport.

Representing more good news for customers and independent travel agents across London, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire, the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator have put eight Winter Sun destinations on sale from London Luton Airport for Winter 25/26.

Offering plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to booking some winter sunshine and experiencing the companies’ award-winning flights and ATOL protected holidays, the Winter Sun destinations going on sale today from London Luton Airport for Winter 25/26 are - Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura), Spain (Alicante), Turkey (Antalya) and Portugal (Faro and Maderia).

For their first Winter of operations from London Luton Airport, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have over 140,000 seats on sale and up to 19 weekly departing flights during peak periods. Two based brand-new Airbus A321neo aircraft will fly holidaymakers from London Luton Airport on their winter package holidays with Jet2holidays and leisure flights with Jet2.com.

Following their launch last week, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have reported a ‘phenomenal response’ to their arrival at London Luton Airport and have responded to that demand for their award-winning flights and Real Package Holidays, by going on sale with their first Winter 25/26 programme from the airport.

The full Winter 25/26 Winter Sun programme from London Luton Airport is as follows:

· Tenerife – four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) meaning year-round operations

· Lanzarote – three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday) meaning year-round operations

· Gran Canaria – two weekly services (Monday and Friday) meaning year-round operations

· Fuerteventura – two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) meaning year-round operations

Alicante – two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from early November until 30th November 2025, increasing to three weekly services (Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) from 12th February 2026· Antalya – weekly Saturday services operating year-round, with additional Wednesday services available between 18th February and 19th March 2026

· Faro – two weekly services (Monday and Friday) operating until 3rd November 2025 and restarting again from 13th February 2026

· Madeira – weekly Monday services meaning year-round operations

The release of this Winter 25/26 programme means that local holidaymakers can book ahead and lock some winter sun holidays into their diaries, while also benefitting from the companies’ industry-leading customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays be awarded with numerous prestigious accolades.

These include being named Which? Travel Brand of the Year for the past three years, as well as Jet2.com being recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider for the past nine years and Jet2holidays as a Which? Recommended Provider for the past six years.

The famous Jet2 VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com. Customers also get that very same VIP customer service along with 2-5 star accommodation, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection through a package holiday booked with the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The response to our arrival at London Luton Airport has been truly phenomenal, and we are delighted at how well the announcement has been received by customers, independent travel agents and the whole community. We have seen strong demand for our award-winning flights and holidays, so we are very pleased to be giving people even more choice by putting our first ever Winter Sun programme on sale from the new airport base for Winter 25/26, too.”

He added: “By launching our Winter Sun programme for 25/26 nice and early, we are giving holidaymakers the chance to book ahead and lock in their getaway, while spreading the cost. With so many holidaymakers wanting to swap the cold and rain of the UK in winter for some sunshine, we are expecting this new programme to sell quickly and be extremely popular. Whether customers are looking to get away next summer or winter, we are now offering a great choice of destinations, and we have every confidence that our first Summer 25 and Winter 25/26 programmes from London Luton Airport will be fantastic successes.”

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive at London Luton Airport, added: “The arrival of Jet2 at London Luton Airport has created huge levels of excitement from our passengers who are set to benefit from improved choice and fares. The phenomenal response we have seen to Jet2’s exciting line up of summer destinations illustrates the huge passenger demand for their flights and holidays at the airport and the announcement of this Winter Sun programme will be fantastic news for holidaymakers. Our teams look forward to delivering a simple and friendly passenger experience to looking to jet off to sunnier climes over the winter months.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

If you are an independent travel agent and are interested in learning more about how you could benefit from working in partnership with Jet2holidays, please visit the company’s dedicated trade site: trade.jet2holidays.com