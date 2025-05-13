Jet2.com announces new multi-million pound programme to put 60 aspiring pilots through fully funded training

Jet2holidays aircraft

Jet2.com has announced the launch of its first-ever fully funded pilot training programme, giving up to 60 aspiring pilots the opportunity to fly for the award-winning airline without having to self-fund the £100,000-plus cost of flight training.

The brand-new programme, named Jet2FlightPath, opens for applications today and pilots of the future can find out further information as well as how to apply here: www.jet2careers.com/pilots/jet2flightpath/info

The programme has been developed to attract the very best talent to support Jet2.com’s growth, enabling the leading leisure airline to fly more customers away to enjoy their well-deserved holidays on an expanding fleet of aircraft.

Jet2FlightPath is open to candidates from all backgrounds (subject to meeting the application criteria), and with funding provided by Jet2.com, the programme aims to boost social mobility and promote diversity within the pilot community. To apply, candidates need at least five GCSEs at grade 4 or above, including maths and a science subject, or equivalent qualifications – making Jet2FlightPath more accessible than other programmes.

Future Second Officers

After a selection process which will include assessments and interviews, successful candidates will be invited to take their place on a fully funded 18-month Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) training course in the UK, Spain or United States, with courses starting this year. Upon completion of the ATPL course, trainees will then be offered Type Rating training on either an Airbus or Boeing aircraft, before becoming a Jet2.com pilot. Jet2.com is working alongside three partners to deliver this training, Skyborne Airline Academy, Leading Edge and FTE Jerez.

When completing the Jet2FlightPath programme, trainees will not just train to become a Jet2.com pilot. They will also be fully immersed in the operation and culture at Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, so that they can understand all the qualities that make up the award-winning businesses. This includes gaining exposure to various customer-facing roles such as Cabin Crew and Ground Operations, with trainees getting a first-hand look into why Jet2.com has been recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider for the past ten years running.

Jet2.com plans to put 60 pilots through Jet2FlightPath in the first year of the programme and then expand it to attract even more aspiring pilots in the coming years as the company continues to grow. The UK’s third largest airline currently employs over 1,800 pilots and will operate a fleet of up to 135 aircraft in Summer 25, flying customers to sun and leisure city destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Canary Islands from 13 UK airport bases.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “The launch of this brand-new and fully funded pilot training programme is momentous news for Jet2.com and for aspiring pilots. We know that the cost of training is an obstacle to many people who dream of becoming a commercial airline pilot, so we are very proud to announce this groundbreaking programme which will help us make that dream become a reality for many, including those who may have thought that the opportunity was beyond their means. By opening this incredible opportunity up to so many people from so many backgrounds, we expect the programme to be extremely popular, so we look forward to receiving applications and helping many wonderful flying careers take off.”

For further information, visit: www.jet2careers.com/pilots/jet2flightpath/info