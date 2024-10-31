Jet2.com celebrates saying Bonjour to Paris for 20 years

-Leading leisure airline marks two decades of operating flights to Paris -Since its first flight to the French capital in 2004, over a million customers have travelled to the destination with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks

On 31st October 2004, the first Jet2.com flight landed in Paris from Leeds Bradford, and two decades later, the UK’s third largest airline is celebrating 20 years of operating award-winning flights to the French capital.

Over the past 20 years, both Jet2.com and European city breaks specialist, Jet2CityBreaks, have enjoyed tremendous success. Consequently, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks now operate up to five weekly flights to Paris from Leeds Bradford Airport, and over a million customers have travelled to the iconic city since the companies started operating there two decades ago.

Since 2004, customers have flocked to Paris in their numbers to tick off its iconic landmarks and sample the unique cuisine. Between strolls along the Seine, taking in the views from a romantic rooftop bar, dining at buzzing bistros and wandering the array of shops, holidaymakers are presented with plenty of exciting opportunities to experience the idyllic Parisian lifestyle for themselves.

Customers and independent travel agents have plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected city break packages to Paris from Leeds Bradford Airport, allowing holidaymakers to pick a duration to suit their budget and needs whether that is for a weekend, long weekend or longer mid-week break.

When travelling to the year-round destination, customers can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com including friendly low fares, great flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance (plus 10kg hand luggage) or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks. Holidaymakers booking through the European city breaks specialist receive that very same VIP customer service and flights through Jet2.com, as well as a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central Paris, all for a low £60 per person booking deposit.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This year marks 20 years since we started operating to Paris and in that time, we have flown millions of customers to this magnificent destination. Such growth and success over the last two decades would not be possible without the fantastic partnerships we have in Paris, and I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the hoteliers, airport, tourist board and all our partners. As we continue to take more customers to Paris on our award-winning flights and city breaks, our partnership approach will remain at the very heart of everything we do, and we are absolutely committed to bringing even more happy holidaymakers to the French capital.”

Regis Lacote, Director of Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, said: “We are delighted to celebrate this milestone occasion together with the Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks teams. Our partnership in Paris and across Groupe ADP airports remains strong and time resistant. As we now celebrate 20 years of great service, we look forward to even more future opportunities to continue strengthening the links between Paris and the UK.”

