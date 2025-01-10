Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks recognised as Which? Recommended Providers once again

Jet2holidays aircraft

Jet2holidays is entering the new year on a high, after being named a Which? Recommended Provider in an unprecedented five categories.

The UK’s largest tour operator has once again been praised for its customer first approach and received the prestigious status in the Beach and Resort Holiday Providers, Solo Holiday Providers and Family Holiday Providers categories, as well as in a brand-new category for Jet2holidays - Tailor-Made Holiday Providers. Jet2CityBreaks is also recognised as a City Breaks Provider once again.

For the first time, Jet2holidays has received recognition in the consumer champion’s Tailor-Made Holiday Providers category which involved surveying almost 13,000 Which? Connect panel members who had discussed their holiday requirements with a travel advisor and had their specific holiday needs catered to or had been provided with recommendations on destinations or hotels. After being highly praised for its customer service and value for money of their holiday overall, Jet2holidays was awarded a customer score of 81%.

Adding to its success, Jet2holidays also received Which? Recommended Provider status in the Beach and Resort Holiday Providers category for the seventh year running. This accomplishment comes after respondents to the survey rated their beach and resort package holidays based on their customer service, accommodation, description matches reality, organisation, transport to and from destination and value for money, seeing Jet2holidays score an impressive 82%. Assessing Jet2holidays, Which? concludes ‘For a short-haul European beach break, Jet2holidays’ quality and wide number of destinations make it unbeatable.’

There was cause for even further celebration, as the company has also been named as a Which? Recommended Provider in the Family Holiday Providers and Solo Holiday Providers categories for the third year running. This recognition was achieved after customers rated the package holiday specialist highly in both categories, with Jet2holidays receiving a total score of 78% in the ‘Solo Holiday Providers’ category and 80% in the ‘Family Holiday Providers’ category.

Jet2CityBreaks has also been named a Which? Recommended Provider for City Breaks for the fourth consecutive year, after receiving a customer score of 80%.

In addition to these latest successes, Jet2.com is also a Which? Recommended Provider for Airlines and Jet2Villas is a Which? Recommended Provider for Villas and Holiday Lets Abroad. It means that Jet2’s brands are recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider in seven categories in total. These are: Beach and Resort Holiday Providers, Tailor-Made Holiday Providers, Family Holiday Providers, Solo Holiday Providers, City Breaks (Jet2CityBreaks), Villas and Holiday Lets Abroad (Jet2Villas) and Airlines (Jet2.com).

In further recognition for providing customers with industry-leading products and customer service on their well-deserved holidays, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays also secured the title of Travel Brand of the Year for the third year running at the prestigious Which? Awards 2024.

To help holidaymakers secure their well-deserved holiday for even less this year, Jet2holidays has launched a promotion giving customers £90 per person off all holidays that depart between now and 15th November 2026. The tour operator has also announced that customers with a myJet2 account can access an even bigger saving – with a whopping £100 off per person on all holidays. To take advantage of this saving, customers can sign up quickly and easily for a myJet2 account at https://www.jet2holidays.com/myjet2

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This is fantastic news to start the new year. We are extremely proud to receive Which? Recommended Provider status once again and to be repeatedly recognised for our commitment to delivering outstanding customer service. This in-depth study carried out by the consumer champion, which is based on the experiences of paying customers, demonstrates who holidaymakers and independent travel agents can trust and look to when booking their next holiday, as we enter the peak booking season. With no fewer than seven Which? Recommended Provider accolades, this recognition reflects the hard work we put into delivering our industry-leading customer service. Whatever type of getaway a customer is after, they can be assured that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will go above and beyond to deliver their much-deserved holiday. We are looking forward to even more successes in 2025.”