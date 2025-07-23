Jet2holidays and Jet2Villas announce big savings for families as the school holidays start

Jet2 aircraft

With schools breaking up for the summer, Jet2holidays, the UK’s largest tour operator, has announced that it has added even more Free Child Place holidays across the peak summer holiday season, with Free Child Places now available on every flight in the school holidays this summer but once they are gone, they are gone.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The additions are on top of the Free Child Place holidays that are already available across all Jet2holidays. As a result, this means that Jet2holidays has more Free Child Place holidays available than ever.

On top of that, in direct response to demand from families with older children, Jet2Villas has today announced that Free Child Place holidays now apply to children aged 17 and younger when booking a villa holiday, extending beyond the previous age range of 12 and under. This applies to villa holidays only across all seasons on sale, giving families fantastic deals on family villa holidays booked with the Which? Recommended Provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jet2Villas customers receive the same benefits as they do from Jet2holidays, including award-winning flights with Jet2.com, 22kg luggage allowance plus 10kg hand luggage, and ATOL protection – all for a low £60 per person deposit. In addition, car hire is included as standard throughout the holiday, allowing customers to explore the destination and its surrounding areas as they please.

With up to £50 off per person across Summer 25 holidays with Jet2holidays - meaning savings of up to £200 for a family of four this summer – plus an extra £100 off per booking for myJet2 members when using the code NOTHINGBEATS on all award-winning Jet2holidays departing until 31st October 2025, the summer holidays are off to a red-hot start for those families looking to book their well-deserved holidays.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “With the schools breaking up, we are seeing even more demand for family holidays as people get planning and booking their holidays. In anticipation of that, we are doing everything to help customers and independent travel agents book those summer holidays, by announcing more Free Child Place holidays alongside more great savings.”

He added: “We know that the freedom of a villa holiday, combined with package holiday benefits, is a huge hit with customers. This applies to families with older children in particular, so we are delighted to be making it even easier to book by extending Free Child Place holiday places when booking a villa holiday to children aged 17 and under. This family-friendly change will be hugely popular with customers looking to book their family villa holidays with us, and we are sure it will put people in the best mood as the summer holidays start.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2holidays.com or www.jet2holidays.com/villas