Jet2holidays launches savings on all Bulgaria holidays
By simply using the code BULGARIA100, Jet2holidays customers can save £100 per booking on all Summer 25 and Summer 26 holidays to Bulgaria.
This new offer comes on top of fantastic savings that are already up for grabs with the UK’s largest tour operator. TheBig Jet2 Price Dropis already giving Jet2holidays customers £100 off per person if they have a myJet2 account (£90 off per person without an account).
Combined, the two offers give customers looking to book a holiday on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast huge savings. In addition, these discounts can be combined with Free Child Place Holidays.
The Bulgaria offer has been launched in response to demand from customers looking to book a package holiday to Bulgaria, including those impacted by Balkan Holiday ceasing trading.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2holidays said: “The closure of Balkan Holidays is very sad news indeed, and our thoughts are with everyone who is impacted.”
“We know there are many customers wanting to enjoy their well-deserved holidays to the Bulgarian sunshine, so we are making it easier for them by offering them money off, as well as a simple and easy way to book.”
To take advantage of these fantastic savings, visit www.jet2holidays.com or www.jet2.com