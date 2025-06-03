Jet2holidays whisks stars away for brand-new ITV series The Great Escapers
Produced by South Shore and co-funded by Jet2holidays, the 4x60 minute travelogue series will see three famous faces from each show jet off to Rhodes, Spain, Portugal and Malta on a Jet2holiday together.
In each episode the stars will compete to give their colleagues the best holiday experience they can, supported by a Jet2holidays Customer Helper. The celebrities will each take turns to decide the day’s itinerary.
Jet2holidays has also cast one of its award-winning Overseas Customer Helpers to help guide the celebrities with their activity choices and create the perfect holiday experience throughout.
However, the stars are in competition and what screams fun for one, might not be quite to the same tastes for the rest of the group. At the end of the trip, the three celebrities must vote for who put together the most memorable day and one of them will be crowned The Greatest Escaper.
The series is being filmed this Spring and Summer, with hotels featured including W Algarve in Albufeira, Elisabeth by the Sea in Tossa de Mar and The Phoenicia in Malta, in addition to Ammades All Suites Beach Hotel and Spa, Esperos Palace Resort and Spa and Esperos Village Blue and Spa, all in Rhodes.
The UK’s largest tour operator will run a heavyweight campaign alongside the series including bespoke advertising, in-show and out of show competitions, product placement, and multichannel activity including exclusive content.
The series will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player later this year.
Gavin Forth, Chief Customer Officer at Jet2holidays said: “We are very excited to work with ITV and their exciting talent on this brand-new series. The Great Escapers is a fantastic way to show off all the award-winning qualities that make a Jet2holidays so memorable, and we will be supporting the series with a range of activities and competitions to get viewers involved.”
Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime ITV said: “We’ve got some of ITV’s best-known faces flying out to the most gorgeous destinations in this brand-new series. We can’t wait to see the cast of Corrie, I’m A Celeb…, The Chase and Loose Women in all of their holiday glory!”
Melanie Leach, Co-CEO from South Shore said: “Ever wondered what it would be like to go on holiday with your work mates? This fun filled new format is about to find out as our celebrity cast jet off and try to impress each other with the ultimate holiday itinerary.”
