Jet2Villas launches brand-new destination - Costa Verde in Portugal

Customers looking for an award-winning villa holiday getaway can now choose from even more destinations with Jet2Villas, after Which?’s ‘best villa holidays provider’ launched holidays to a brand-new destination today - Costa Verde in Northern Portugal.

The expansion has seen Jet2Villas, the villa proposition from Jet2holidays, put a range of properties on sale across the coastal region of Costa Verde - also known as the Minho Green Coast - for the rest of Summer 24, as well as for Summer 25.

A wide choice of individual villas are now available to book across six resorts in the Costa Verde including Caminha, Paredes de Coura, Barcelos, Viana do Castelo, Ponte de Lima and Esposende.

Located in the northwest corner of Portugal, the Costa Verde combines natural beauty with golden sands and picturesque coastal towns, and is perfect for holidaymakers wanting a peaceful getaway.

Known as the Green Coast, it is a 100km stretch of coastline running from the River Minho and the border with Spain, right down to the River Douro in Porto. As a relatively undiscovered part of Northern Portugal, customers can take advantage of the region’s pristine beaches, explore Portugal’s oldest and biggest national park, sample local wine at vineyards and visit former fishing ports. When it comes to history, the region also has plenty on offer with Iron Age settlements, military fortresses and churches waiting to be discovered.

Customers booking a villa holiday to Costa Verde with Jet2Villas will fly to Porto Airport with Jet2.com. From there holidaymakers will collect a hire car, included as part of their Jet2Villas package holiday, and can then make their own way to their rented property.

With twice weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) on sale to Porto Airport from Manchester Airport with Jet2.com until 17th November 2024, holidaymakers can choose a villa holiday to suit their budgets and needs this summer.

Customers travelling from both Manchester and Birmingham Airports can look forward to enjoying a villa holiday in Costa Verde next summer too, with the company operating to Porto from both airports throughout Summer 25. Flights and city breaks will commence to Porto from 20th March 2025 (Manchester) and 27th March 2025 (Birmingham), with twice weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) operating from both bases.

Today’s exciting announcement comes just weeks after Jet2.com’s inaugural flight to Porto. Since putting flights and city breaks on sale to the city, customers have been flocking to book getaways to the new destination, with today’s expansion coming in response to demand.

As well as being able to enjoy their own villa and complete privacy alongside the benefits of a package holiday, customers booking through Jet2Villas also enjoy ATOL protection and get to experience the company’s VIP customer service which has seen the company recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider for Self-Catering Accommodation Abroad for the past two years. Jet2Villaswas recently given the highest customer score in Which?’s survey of Self-Catering Accommodation Providers and was named as the ‘Best villa holidays provider’, after receiving praise for its booking process, quality of accommodation, range of properties, description matching reality, cleanliness of accommodation, customer service and value for money.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times, a generous 22kg baggage allowance and 10kg hand baggage allowance through award-winning Jet2.com – all for a £60 per person booking deposit. On top of this, car hire is included as standard throughout the entire holiday.*

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Since launching flights and city breaks to Porto, we have experienced fantastic demand from customers and independent travel agents. Based on the appeal of the destination, we are excited to expand our presence in Northern Portugal and launch holidays to the Costa Verde with Jet2Villas. With a range of properties on sale, customers and independent travel agents have plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to enjoying a villa holiday in the Costa Verde with the UK’s best villa holidays provider. The Costa Verde is a hidden treasure, so we are confident that this new proposition will prove popular with customers wanting to explore a stunning region combined with the sense of freedom and quality that our award-winning villa holidays provide.”

Carlos Abade, Chairman of VisitPortugal, said: “Congratulations to Jet2 on this expansion, as it matches the National Tourist Office strategy to sell beyond the main hubs, giving the opportunity to the public to get to know more places and contribute to the local and circular economy.”

Sample packages:

Jet2Villas – Portugal, Costa Verde, Paredes de Coura, Casa de Eiro, 7 nights self-catering departing from Manchester on 31st October 2024.

Price: £599 per person based on 6 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

Jet2Villas – Portugal, Costa Verde, Caminha, Villa Ruiva, 7 nights self-catering departing from Manchester on 17th October 2024.

Price: £659 per person based on 4 adults and 2 children (age 3 & 4), includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

Jet2Villas – Portugal, Costa Verde, Barcelos, Villa Caseiro, 7 nights self-catering departing from Birmingham on 24th April 2025.

Price: £749 per person based on 4 adults and 2 children (age 3 & 4), includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

Jet2Villas – Portugal, Costa Verde, Esposende, Villa Litoral, 7 nights self-catering departing from Birmingham on 8th May 2025.

Price: £779 per person based on 6 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue

For more information, visit: https://www.jet2holidays.com/villas